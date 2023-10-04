NBRPA ANNOUNCES 2023-2024 CLASS OF LEGENDS SCHOLARS NBRPA

-For Third Consecutive Year, Five Undergraduates Attending HBCUs Will Receive $10,000 Scholarships-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced the 2023-2024 recipients of the Legends HBCU Scholarship, making them the third class of Legends Scholars.

The five Legends Scholars are:

• Mimi Harris | Albany State University, Class of 2026

• Vanessa Johnson | Edward Waters College, Class of 2024

• Maya Brunt | Albany State University, Class of 2024

• Michael Clark | Howard University, Class of 2024

• Azaria Howard | Tennessee State University, Class of 2025

“These five exceptional students were selected from hundreds of HBCU student applicants due to their commitment to academic excellence and their positive impact in the world,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA President & CEO. “We are excited to introduce the 2023-24 Legends Scholars – our third class overall - and welcome them into our Legends family, where we will support them during their collegiate career and beyond.”

The five Legends Scholars will receive a $10,000 academic scholarship from the NBRPA for the 2023-2024 school year. In addition to addressing the financial needs of Legends Scholars, a comprehensive scholars program will assist Legends Scholars in the areas of career preparation and development, job placement and mentoring both during and after their undergraduate years.

The Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars program were created in 2020 under the NBRPA’s Legends Care initiative as a way to honor the rich history of HBCUs and their alums while moving the legacy forward by supporting current HBCU undergraduates.

To learn more about the Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars program, visit legendsofbasketball.com/HBCU.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Johnny Davis, Nancy Lieberman, CJ Kupec, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

