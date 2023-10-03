Lost Hiker in Wapack National Wildlife Refuge

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-271-3361

October 3, 2023

Greenfield, NH – On October 2, 2023 at approximately 11:50 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a lost hiker in the Wapack National Wildlife Refuge in the town of Greenfield.

The Bureau of Emergency Communications (911) was able to provide Conservation Officers with cell phone GPS coordinates for the lost hiker who was later identified as Michael Lindberg, 68, of Peterborough, New Hampshire. These coordinates were then used to map Lindberg between the Wapack Trail and Carolyn’s Trail. This area is rural and is below the summit of North Pack Monadnock Mountain, which is located within the Refuge.

On scene, Conservation Officers were assisted by the Greenfield Fire Department, Greenfield Police Department, and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:10 p.m., a Conservation Officer, a Deputy Sheriff, and the Greenfield Police Chief began hiking into Lindberg’s last known location from Mountain Road. Due to Lindberg having full battery life on his cell phone, Officers were able to stay in contact with him.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., officer’s located Lindberg within 300 feet of his last known location. Officers then guided Lindberg out of the woods, arriving back to Mountain Road at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Lindberg was not injured in the incident and was cleared by medical personnel from the Greenfield Fire Department. Lindberg was prepared for a day’s hike in the Refuge and also possessed a valid 2023 Hike Safe card.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.