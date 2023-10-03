Questex’s Vibe Conference Unites On-Premise Beverage Leaders and Officially Opens Operator Applications for 2024 Conference

Offers an Unparalleled Opportunity to Connect and Learn February 26-28, 2024 in San Diego, CA



Vibe Vista Awards Submissions Open through November 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premier on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today opens Operator applications for the 2024 conference. Operators can register here. The Conference takes place February 26-28, 2024 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA, which was awarded Travelers' Choice in 2023.

Vibe Conference is targeted to On-Premise Chain Restaurant, Hotel, Cruise-line, Casino, Contract-Foodservice Corporate Executives, Operators, Beverage Directors, Marketing Vice Presidents, and Food & Beverage Executives.

At Vibe Conference, Operators can attend the general sessions, workshops, keynote, innovation showcase, networking events, and happy hours as well as breakfast and lunch. Conference topics include scaling for growth, state of the on-premise, RFP process panel, consumer marketing, wine trends, global cocktail trends, and much more.

“Vibe Conference is the number-one, on-premise beverage conference where executives connect to explore emerging trends, experience leading industry innovation, and forge partnerships that will shape the future of the beverage world,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President of Bar & Restaurant Group. “At this unique event, operators have direct access to industry visionaries and thought leaders who are redefining the boundaries of success in the on-premise beverage sector. We’re excited to welcome guests to the 2024 event that includes an expanded conference program and elevated networking opportunities for all participants.”

Operators can register here through February 9, 2024. Contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director, at ahutchinson@questex.com with any questions.

To attend Vibe Conference as a supplier, companies must be a sponsor. Learn how to become a sponsor by contacting Donna Bruns (Companies A-L) at donna@vibeconference.com and Fadi Alsayegh (Companies M-Z) at falsayegh@questex.com.

CORE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) is a 501(c)(3) a national non-profit and the charity of choice for the Vibe Conference. It was founded by members of the beverage vertical. In 2023, CORE raised a total of more than $103,488 for families in the food and beverage industry facing terminal illnesses or sudden losses. Learn more here.

2024 Vibe Vista Awards

The 2024 Vibe Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management, and on-going positive results of beverage programs.

Award categories include:

Best Beverage Menu

Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program

Best Beer Program

Best Spirits Program

Best Wine Program

Best Beverage Limited Time Offer

Best Overall: Hotels

Best Overall: Casinos

Best Overall: Cruise Lines

Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants

Click here for more information. Nominations are open through November 13, 2023.

To learn more about the Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com.

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2024 conference will be held at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA February 26-28, 2024.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle Osborne

Vibe Conference

mosborne@questex.com

617.219.8305