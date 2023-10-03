Mindera Health™ Signs Contract with Nationwide Provider Network MediNcrease™

San Diego, CA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health™ today announces the signing of a network provider contract with MediNcrease Health Plans, a national provider network and provider advocacy firm. This commercial agreement will make Mindera’s psoriasis biologic prediction test, Mind.Px™, available to the more than 15 million lives served by Clients and Payers of MediNcrease.

“Our vision is to enable plaque psoriasis patients and their physicians to optimize therapeutic decisions by using the Mind.Px test’s dermal biomarker patch to extract biomarkers from the skin. The extraordinary cost of biologic treatment and the failure rate of initiating the wrong therapy can be overcome with our precision test. This aligns with MediNcrease’s goals of providing payers improved savings and service to their members,” said Mindera Health CEO Ron Rocca.

In the United States, psoriasis affects more than three percent of the population[i], leading to healthcare costs of more than $110 billion annually.[ii] Specialty drug spending for psoriasis is escalating at exponential rates, and biologics are often identified by payers, employers and pharmacy benefit managers as being in their top drug expenditures each year.[iii] Furthermore, successful patient responses to currently available biologic treatments are roughly 52 percent[iv], leading to trial-and-error patient treatments and increased healthcare costs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mindera Health to the MediNcrease provider network,” said Linda Plaster, Chief Executive Officer of MediNcrease Health Plans. “This exciting relationship affirms continued commitment to our specialty lab services network expansion and increasing the accessibility of specialized diagnostic testing solutions.”

About MediNcrease Health Plans

MediNcrease is a uniquely positioned national provider network and provider advocacy firm servicing the commercial health, workers’ compensation, and auto medical markets. Its advanced provider network and negotiation solutions not only help facilitate millions of dollars in expedited payments to providers each year, but also provide medical payers with dramatically improved savings and service over traditional PPO networks. The result is a 100 percent defensible and transparent solution for both providers and payers. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://medincrease.com.

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable, minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per sample along with data analytics, Mind.Px materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

[i] Menter A, Strober BE, Kaplan DH, et al. Joint AAD-NPF guidelines of care for the management and treatment of psoriasis with biologics. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2019;80(4):1029-1072. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2018.11.057.

[ii] Pilon D, Teeple A, Zhdanava M, et al. The economic burden of psoriasis with high comorbidity among privately insured patients in the United States. J Med Econ. 2019;22(2):196-203. doi:10.1080/13696998.2018.1557201.

[iii] Prime Therapeutics 2012-2015 and 2019-2020 posters entitled “Prevalence and Cost of Autoimmune Specialty Drug Use by Indication.”

[iv] Enos CW, et al. Psoriasis severity, comorbidities, and treatment response differ among geographic regions in the United States. JID Innovations. 2021;1:100025.

