System Integration Services Market worth $665.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global System Integration Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 483.0 Billion in 2023 to USD 665.6 Billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

System Integration Services Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising demand for robust and efficient IT infrastructure

Increasing internet ubiquity and IoT expansion

Restraints:

Increase in regulations and compliances.

Concerns associated with privacy and data security.

Opportunities:

Implementation of AI and ML in system integration

Increase in dependency of SMEs on system integration services.

List of Key Players in System Integration Services Market:

Accenture (Ireland)

Capgemini (France)

Cisco (US)

HCLTech (India)

HPE (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Infosys (India)

Atos (France)

Microsoft (US)

Deloitte (UK)

The process of linking and implementing numerous cloud-based systems and local resources into a single interface is known as cloud integration, also known as Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). Integrating many data sources or applications into a single central platform could be hosted on different cloud platforms or hybrid cloud and on-premises systems. Cloud integration enables businesses to consolidate and optimize data and workflows across numerous software applications, allowing them to function more effectively and efficiently. Cloud integration breaks down data silos, boosts connections, and optimizes corporate processes. Cloud integration is becoming more common as the Software as a Service solution grows. The need to integrate mobile application capabilities with growing API publishing resources and the increase in demand for Internet of Things features as more ‘things’ connect to the Internet are driving expansion.

The infrastructure integration services segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Large-scale established companies, such as Accenture, IBM, Oracle, HPE, and Atos, dominate the infrastructure integration services market. IT infrastructure constitutes amenities to run all applications, including servers, storage, and backup. Infrastructure integration involves connecting and unifying an organization’s IT infrastructure’s physical hardware and network components. This integration aims to create a robust and efficient technology environment that supports the seamless operation of applications and services. The different elements of infrastructure integration services are:

Hardware Integration: Integrating different hardware components like servers, storage devices, networking equipment, and peripherals to work together.

Network Integration: Ensures the connection and configuration of network devices, switches, routers, firewalls, and other networking components to maintain smooth data transmission and communication. Network service providers offer services to monitor, support, and protect organizations’ network infrastructure while reducing network operating costs. A robust and secure network infrastructure has become imperative for every line of business. Organizations of any size, such as SMEs and large enterprises, invest heavily in network performance and monitoring solutions and services to ensure zero network outages and streamline network operations.

The geographic analysis of the system integration services market includes five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. As a technology adopter, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The solid economic landscape and increasing allocation of budgets to IT across enterprises to lure more customers and improve cloud collaboration drive the growth of the system integration services market in North America. Digital transformation is a top priority for American businesses; they are early adopters of cutting-edge technologies like the IoT, manufacturing, big data analytics, connected industries, AI, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and machine learning (ML), as well as the newest telecommunications technologies like 4G, 5G, and LTE.

Future growth is encouraged by American businesses’ continued use of cutting-edge technology. Due to numerous suppliers like Microsoft, Oracle, Accenture, and IBM and a higher rate of new technology adoption, America maintains its position in the market. In addition, Asia Pacific would grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to steady income growth, dynamic consumer demands, and high-technology diffusion to improve business processes and consumer experiences. Demand for the nation’s cloud computing industry has grown due to significant investments in the manufacturing and IT sectors through initiatives like Make in India.

Cloud integration has become famous as the need for Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions grows. Cloud integration technologies have expanded organizations’ ability to integrate heterogeneous systems. The benefits of cloud integration include utility-style costing, the absence of a single point of failure, scalability, geographical independence, and the lack of hardware support, all of which contribute to cloud integration solutions and services being accepted and deployed. As a result, organizations use cloud computing, including financial services and software firms. Several industry players are collaborating with tiny cloud providers to encourage cloud usage.

Google, for example, created a Data Cloud Alliance in April 2022 in collaboration with Accenture, Confluent, Databricks, Deloitte, Mongo DB, and others to make data more portable and accessible across various business systems, platforms, and settings. The alliance’s members will provide APIs, infrastructure, and integration support to ensure data accessibility and portability across many platforms and products in diverse fields. Google Cloud has teamed with system integrators and consulting businesses like TCS, Deloitte, Kyndryl, HCL, Wipro, Infosys, Cognizant, and Capgemini to assist enterprises with migrating their databases. By bringing together various activities, system integration enables more intelligent organizational operations. Businesses are beginning to recognize the need for system integration since enterprise complexity influences an organization’s ability to compete and produce a profit. System integration technologies provide enterprises with centralized, cost-effective IT infrastructure solutions. The rise in information technology users is one of the critical factors driving the expansion of the system integration industry.

