DepYmed to Meet with Investors at the Life Sciences Summit in New York City October 11, 2023

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DepYmed, Inc. (“DepYmed” or the “Company”) is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative treatments for rare diseases and oncology that target the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) family of enzymes. Today the Company announces that management will be meeting with investors at the Life Sciences Summit in New York City October 11, 2023 at the Alexandria Center for Life Sciences at 430 East 29th Street.



Interested qualified investors can register free of charge for the conference here and arrange meetings either through the conference portal or directly with the Company via email at info@depymedinc.com. Investors are requested to preregister for the event.

About The Life Sciences Summit

Organized by the Center for Biotechnology at Stony Brook University, the annual Life Sciences Summit™ is an early-stage investor and business development conference for emerging companies and academic innovators. The objective of the meeting is to connect emerging companies with early-stage investors, business development professionals, and medical research foundations with the goal of advancing new innovations through clinical development.

The Summit provides emerging companies and academic innovators with exposure to potential investors and strategic partners through:

Emerging Company Showcase

Pitch Doctor Sessions

Innovation Pipeline

Industry Focused Plenary Sessions

One-on-One Partnering Meetings

Strategic Partner Presentations

For more information, please visit lifesciencessuummit.org.

About DepYmed, Inc.

DepYmed Inc., is a New York based rare disease and cancer therapeutic development company that was founded to capitalize on the scientific discoveries of the Tonks lab at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the physiological function of PTP1B and ways to modulate its role in various human diseases. DepYmed is currently developing a new class of potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitors of the enzyme PTP1B as novel therapeutics for Rett Syndrome and different types of cancer. In addition, DepYmed has also discovered a novel class of small molecules with copper chelating properties that it is developing as potential therapeutic agents for such diseases as Wilson disease and various cancers. The company is actively developing a deep pipeline of novel compounds with broad therapeutic potential in these emerging drug classes in collaboration with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.depymed.com.

For Media Inquiries please contact:

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

jabraham@jqapartners.com

917-885-7378

DepYmed:

info@depymedinc.com