Risk Strategies Names Margaret Bussiere as Commercial Lines Leader, New York Region

BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has appointed Margaret Bussiere as Commercial Lines Leader, New York Region. In this role, Bussiere will be responsible for building and executing the regional strategy for the Commercial Property & Casualty business segment. She will be focused primarily on driving and achieving business results through enhancing the overall client experience, people and talent strategies and deep insurance market relationships.



Bussiere brings nearly 25 years of insurance industry experience to her new role. She joined Risk Strategies through the DeWitt Stern acquisition in 2014 as a Vice President focused on serving the most complex and high valued fine art accounts. Under her leadership, the Fine Art practice has doubled in size and in 2022, she was promoted to the National Fine Art Practice Leader. Bussiere’s prior work experience includes working for Rockefeller Risk Advisors and a large insurance broker.

“Margaret has a long track record of building and developing teams, shaping culture and driving growth within our specialty practices. She is an effective leader who brings a strong operational background, and her close working relationships with insurance carriers enables her to deliver best in class results for clients across our business,” said Rob Rosenzweig, New York Regional Leader, Risk Strategies.

Bussiere earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the history of art from Trinity College Dublin. She is a member of the Professional Advisors to the International Art Market Association and has been recognized and promoted for her outstanding risk management and customer service multiple times as a Power Broker by Risk & Insurance. Bussiere is also widely recognized as a subject matter expert and is frequently called upon as an industry expert at conferences and by the media.

“Having been a part of Risk Strategies for almost a decade, I understand our culture and the specialty expertise we have to offer,” said Bussiere. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented team of associates and further aligning our national, regional and local resources that help clients protect what matters most to them.”

