Prominent Mortgage Executive Tony Meola Joins Board of Directors at Milestones

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestones , the all-in-one home management solution specifically designed for consumers to buy, move, own, sell, manage and access mortgage services for their home seamlessly in one centralized portal, has announced that industry veteran Tony Meola joined the company’s board of directors. The appointment is anticipated to significantly enhance the company's competitive edge within the mortgage industry with Meola’s exceptional vision and ability to identify emerging trends.

Milestones’ leading home management solution is set to be an industry game-changer in client retention, empowering consumers with online and secure homeowner portals to manage their property assets with the support of the real estate professionals that helped them acquire the home.

“Homeownership is typically a decade-long journey that naturally intersects the real estate and mortgage markets,” explained Meola. “It is crucial that real estate professionals provide their clients a lifetime value proposition and become more relational through every stage of homeownership. Milestones provides that opportunity by creating home management solutions that engage consumers and deliver valuable resources throughout the entire life cycle of obtaining and owning a home. As a result, Milestones has a unique opportunity to help the industry lift brand loyalty and create real value for consumers while increasing the margins of providers.”

Over the course of 30 years in the mortgage sector, Meola served on numerous industry advisory boards, including Black Knight Financial Services, Five Star Institute, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and the Mortgage Bankers Board of Governors, where he demonstrated core strength in business strategy transformation, operations, and organizational growth.

“Real estate, mortgage, and title are the three pillars of any real estate transaction,” said Dustin Gray, CEO of Milestones. “Our objective has always been to unify the experience – for consumers and professionals alike. Tony brings a unique perspective having already executed this vision at scale during his tenure at major financial institutions. We are grateful not only for his big picture thinking, but also his entrepreneurial mindset and experience scaling that will help take Milestones to the next level.”

