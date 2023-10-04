Business Strategist Yudi Kaufman, YKD Associates is announcing a lively talk about How to Grow Your Design Business.
YKD Associates collaboration with Decor News Now will feature a lively discussion will explore strategies, tips, and tools for how to navigate, strengthen, and grow your design business.
YKD Associates is a consulting and business development firm, that helps interior designers and creatives unlock their business potential. From business coaching, licensing collaborations, sales streams expansion, sustainability consulting and much more,
Yudi Kaufman founder + president of YKD Associates, brings a decade of experience successfully navigating the home furnishings and interior design industry.
Yudi is one of the brightest minds and business strategists I have known in my career and we can’t wait for his talk with Courtney during High Point Market.”HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a multifaceted business strategist, entrepreneur, and creative, Yudi Kaufman, founder and president of YKD Associates, is uniquely a left-and-right-brainer. With over a decade of experience successfully navigating the home furnishings and interior design industry from the inside out, he is announcing an exciting collaboration for High Point Market, with an informative talk on How to Grow Your Design Business.
Yudi commented, “In these turbulent times, where the design industry’s landscape can change overnight, the need to focus on creative strategies and business growth has never been more pressing.”
The collaborative talk titled, “Design Business Blueprint: Discover How to Strategize and Grow Your Design Business” will feature an exclusive one-to-one chat between Yudi Kaufman, Founder & President of YKD Associates and Business Development & Licensing Expert, and Courtney Porter, Editor in Chief of Decor News Now.
The lively discussion will explore strategies, tips, and tools for how to navigate, strengthen, and grow your design business. The talk will be hosted by international rug brand Feizy on Monday, October 16th, 2023 at 1:00pm in their new High Point Market Showroom at 309 N Hamilton St, High Point, NC 27260. Guests are asked to RSVP to reserve their spot.
Michael Bauer, Director of Trade Relations at Feizy commented, “Yudi is one of the brightest minds and business strategists I have known in my career and we can’t wait for his talk with Courtney during High Point Market.”
As an added bonus and to welcome market guests during the Feizy talk, each of the speakers is offering a drawing for (2) Special Giveaways. The giveaways will be held during Monday’s talk and will include the opportunity for guests to win: (1) 60 minute business development consultation with Yudi Kaufman from YKD Associates and (1) video interview with Courtney Porter from Decor News Now. This video interview which will be published as part of DNN’s Disruptive Design video series featuring in-depth conversations with design industry experts about their successful approaches to business and creativity. (*Winners will be announced during the event and then contacted by email to confirm how to redeem their prizes.)
Yudi added, “Navigating and growing a design business is challenging. I know first-hand how to successfully run a luxury design firm and how to help designers create a thriving design business, regardless of where they are in the development of their firm.”
Yudi’s professional background in interior design, furniture design, sustainability, e-commerce, business management, human resources, accounting, marketing, and public speaking has led to his success as a business strategist and as a business owner. As a longstanding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council and with a Master’s degree in Sustainable Interior Environments from New York’s FIT – Fashion Institute of Technology, it’s no surprise that Saatva Mattress has recently added Yudi to its new Saatva Mattress Advisory Panel as their Sustainable Expert, alongside ten other design, health, sleep, and wellness experts.
The “Design Business Blueprint” talk at Feizy will also mark the official launch of the new monthly column, Design Business Blueprint with Yudi Kaufman in Decor News Now, which is created and developed to help interior designers reshape the way they envision the future of their design businesses. “Yudi is a serious lifeline for interior designers. He prepares designers for every potential opportunity to grow their businesses. Not everyone can consult with Yudi one-on-one, but through his Design Business Blueprint column in Decor News Now, designers have access to his advisory wherever they are in the world” shared Courtney Porter, Editor in Chief of Decor News Now.
Yudi’s experience includes an extensive background in interior design, furniture design, sustainability, e-commerce, business management, brand development and marketing. He also works as a licensing agent for several prestigious designers and artists. His consulting and business development firm, YKD Associates helps interior designers and creatives unlock their business potential. From business coaching, licensing collaborations, sales streams expansion, sustainability consulting and much more, YKD Associates guides their clients’ on a journey to grow their business.
"Yudi completes my business model. I am busy with art and furniture production, home goods design projects, bookkeeping, marketing and so on.” Austin Allen James, Artist and Product Designer added, “Yudi handles all of the marketing, licensing, and negotiations necessary to keep what we create at Austin Allen James in front of our clients. Everyone needs a Yudi!"
About
Yudi Kaufman, founder and president of YKD Associates, is a multifaceted business strategist, entrepreneur, and creative, who brings years of experience navigating the home furnishings and interior design industry from the inside out. He has a background in interior design, furniture design, sustainability, e-commerce, business management, human resources, accounting, marketing, and public speaking. Yudi holds a Master’s degree in Sustainable Interior Environments from New York’s FIT – Fashion Institute of Technology. A true left-and-right-brainer!
Courtney Porter is the Editor in Chief of Decor News Now. She is the co-author of Green Interior Design with Lori Dennis. She combines a deep understanding of luxury design, business development, and the tech media landscape to deliver insightful reporting in a voice and format respected throughout the industry. Interior designers, architects, showrooms and retail brands have relied on Porter's consultations to move their businesses upmarket and expand their reach.
Feizy Spanning the globe, Feizy has been bringing show-stopping, award-winning products to an extensive range of customers for 50 years. From Old World to New World and everywhere in between, we offer handmade, machine-made, and One-of-a-Kind rugs meticulously designed and handpicked to suit an eclectic, discerning, and dynamic world.
As this ever-changing world unfolds, we evolve with it, bringing newer collections showcasing the best in style, craftsmanship, innovation, and technology. The consumer demands such versatility, and we deliver without compromising the integrity prevalent in the most exclusive to the most affordable of our offerings. The same passion for rug making that began in 1973 can be seen in every knot, every tuft, and every finish of our luxury Fine Collections as well as our more accessible Lifestyles Collections. We warmly appreciate our partners who bring these exquisitely crafted products to everyday lives both as home fashion and as long-treasured family heirlooms.
