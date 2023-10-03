Submit Release
Azerbaijan: EU and UNDP hold ‘1001 jobs’ fair in Khirdalan

With the support of the European Union and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Municipality of Khirdalan organised a ‘1001 Jobs’ fair last weekend. 

About 30 private companies operating in the fields of hospitality and tourism, education, publishing, food industry, alternative energy and construction took part in the fair. 

Visitors learned about current employment and internship opportunities, took part in masterclasses and received career counselling.  

As part of the EU-funded Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG) initiative, the job fair aimed to support youth employment and expand public-private partnership opportunities in Khirdalan. 

The event was also supported by the EU-funded VET4theFuture project.

