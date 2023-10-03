Submit Release
EU and IOM provide ten trucks to Georgian Border Police

On 29 September, the Georgian Border Police received ten trucks, funded by the EU and procured by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), with a total value of €790,000.

These short wheelbase trucks, able to access areas with extremely rugged terrain, will support Border Police in supplying border guards serving at remote border divisions and sectors.

The vehicles were handed over as part of the ‘Border and Migration Management Action for Georgia (BMMAG)’ project, launched in 2022 under the EU Resilience Facility. The activity aims to support the Georgian government in sustaining more effective border management and migration governance. 

