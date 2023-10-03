National Safety Apparel Inc. (NSA) Acquires Paulson Manufacturing to Further Expand NSA’s Portfolio of Innovative Safety Products

Cleveland, OH, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, OH: National Safety Apparel (NSA), a leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety apparel announced today it acquired California-based Paulson Manufacturing. This acquisition further strengthens NSA’s commitment to manufacturing American-made products.

Founded in 1947, Paulson Manufacturing is the world’s foremost authority on transparent face & eye protection for industrial workers and first responders. Paulson products are synonymous with quality, comfort, innovation, and protection. Paulson will continue manufacturing operations at its plant in Temecula, California.

“The acquisition of Paulson complements our growing portfolio of innovative safety products” said NSA CEO Chuck Grossman. “Paulson is a great strategic fit for NSA on several levels. Paulson brand products have decades of proven performance, and they’ve earned a great reputation for quality and innovation. We’re excited to welcome the Paulson team to NSA, and to expand our USA manufacturing footprint.”

“All of us at Paulson look forward to joining NSA”, said Roy Paulson, President and CEO. “NSA’s culture of continuous improvement, safety, quality and American manufacturing aligns very well with Paulson. Our entire team is excited about what this acquisition can do to advance safety through innovation.”

“Paulson has always been known for making the best shields on the market” said NSA President Mike Enright. “This isn’t a surprise when you visit their plant in Temecula, CA. It’s loaded with advanced technology, knowledgeable people, and you can feel Roy’s passion for innovation and quality as you walk through on a tour.”

National Safety Apparel (NSA), established in 1935, is a market leader in flame-resistant clothing (FRC), electrical PPE and products, thermal & industrial PPE and military apparel. The vast majority of NSA’s DRIFIRE®, Enespro®, and Wild Things® brands are made in the USA, reflecting a commitment to quality that distribution partners and end users have trusted for decades. For more information, visit www.thinknsa.com.

Paulson is vertically integrated in all phases of production, from designing the products to making the tooling, injection molding, machining, assembling, packaging/labeling, and shipping are all done at our factory in Temecula, CA. Not only does this allow us to maintain a rigorous quality control program in accordance with ISO-9001, but gives us flexibility in offering innovative engineering solutions.

