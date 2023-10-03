New to The Street Signs Surf Air Mobility To 12 Part Media Series, Agreement Includes Commercials and Billboard Ads

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business TV show, New to The Street, announces the signing of a 12-part series for filming and broadcasting tailored interviews and commercials about Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM).

During the week of October 1, 2023, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is filming at the New York Stock Exchange Studio, interviewing SRFM's management about the Company's regional airline business and its development and commercialization of electrified aircraft for green regional air mobility. New to The Street will air all SRFM's interviews on three major cable televised outlets, Newsmax , the FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , as a sponsoring program.

Surf Air Mobility, Inc. is building a regional air mobility ecosystem to sustainably connect the world's communities. Surf Air Mobility intends to accelerate the adoption of green flying by developing, together with its commercial partners, hybrid-electric and fully electric powertrain technology to upgrade existing fleets and by creating a financing and services infrastructure to enable this transition on an industry-wide level. Carbon emissions from aircraft continue to increase, and SRFM has innovative technological solutions to create a cost-effective future in electric air travel.

The New to The Street's social media team and cable television network partners will re-share media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about SRFM. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com . On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on selected New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street's billboard platform throughout New York City. New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast airing.

Jamie Strecker, Surf Air Mobility’s Head of Business Development states, "We aim to transform regional flying through the power of electrification. Sharing our unique story through New to the Street will help us reach and enlighten key audiences about the exciting future and benefits that electrified air travel will bring to consumers and businesses."

TV viewers will hear more about Surf Air Mobility's regional air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on-demand charter flights and its intent to develop electrified powertrain technology to electrify existing commercial fleets. Surf Air Mobility believes its hybrid electric and full electric aircraft can significantly reduce the carbon footprint from current emissions in the commercial airline sectors. Surf Air Mobility plans to make electrified aircraft broadly available to new and existing operators and to bring the benefits of lower cost, lower emission air travel at scale to customers.

Vince Caruso, CEO/Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited about having SRFM on the show for a 12-part TV series. They have existing flight operations for commercial and passenger business and are looking towards the future to become a leader in the electrification of aircraft. Our viewers will become familiar with SRFM's operations and how they are pursuing aircraft designs that will replace fossil fuel aircraft. The Company looks to have a strong growth trajectory, and its storyline is compelling."

New to The Street's TV interviews with Surf Air Mobility, Inc.'s management will air on Newsmax , the FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , as a sponsoring program; dates/times "To Be Announced."

About Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM):

Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM) is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform expanding the category of regional air travel to reinvent flying through the power of electrification. The Company looks to reduce the cost and environmental impact of flying substantially. As the operator of the largest commuter airline in the US, Surf Air Mobility intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets and bring electrified aircraft to market at scale. The management team has deep experience and expertise across aviation, electrification, and consumer technology - https://www.surfair.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street". Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

Surf Air Mobility, Inc.

(310) 365-3675

investors@surfair.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e5b87b2-459f-421b-81e5-f2eb088b8dff