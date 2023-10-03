AgEagle to Present at LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference on Tomorrow Morning in Los Angeles 

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference to be held in Los Angeles this week. Mooney will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.



To be held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Los Angeles from October 3-5, 2023, the LD Micro Main Event is widely viewed to be one of the most important and influential conferences in the micro-cap world today. Since 2008, nearly two thousand companies have presented.

PRESENTATION DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

WHO: Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO, AgEagle

WHEN: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM – 9:25 AM PT in Track 3

WHERE: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Registration for the live presentation can be accessed on the LD Micro conference website at https://me23.sequireevents.com/.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

