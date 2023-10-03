Ibotta Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Former Goldman Sachs Executive to Senior Vice President of Finance

DENVER, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta , the leading performance marketing platform, announced it has hired seasoned financial strategist and industry executive, Nils Hellmer, as Senior Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development. In this new role, Hellmer will oversee all financial and treasury operations, and will lead Ibotta’s corporate development initiatives. He will also serve as the company’s primary point of contact with the investment community, and will advise on opportunities to maximize Ibotta’s financial performance.



“For several years, Nils has served as a trusted advisor to Ibotta, supporting our business as we evolved from a consumer app, website and web extension into the multi-faceted performance marketing platform we are today,” said Bryan Leach, Founder and CEO of Ibotta. “With over a decade of financial leadership experience, Nils brings a depth of expertise that will be pivotal as we embark on the next phase of driving long-term, profitable growth, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”

Before joining Ibotta, Hellmer held multiple leadership roles in investment banking, following his time as an Officer in the German military. Most recently, he was an Executive Director in the technology investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, where he built a track record of delivering successful outcomes for both multinational corporations and early-stage startups. In this role, he provided invaluable capital markets insight and strategic advice to founders and management teams of some of the world’s most prominent hyper-growth technology companies, assisting them in their transformation from private enterprises to global industry leaders.

“It is an extremely exciting time to join Ibotta,” said Hellmer. “I have always been inspired by the company’s mission to make every purchase rewarding. Ibotta puts cash back into people’s pockets at a time when more and more Americans are being impacted by the rising costs of everyday items. Ibotta has also redefined the world of performance marketing through the Ibotta Performance Network, its AI-enabled platform that benefits consumers and marketers alike. I feel honored to join such a talented, driven team and apply my skills to accelerate the innovation happening across Ibotta.”

The Ibotta Performance Network (IPN) is the first AI-enabled digital network that allows offers to be delivered in a coordinated fashion across large third-party publishers, including retailers, social media networks, recipe sites and other platforms. The IPN helps brands and retailers reach the right audience with the right digital incentive at the right time, at an unprecedented scale.

Built and headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta ("I bought a...") is the leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – while paying on a pay per sale basis. American shoppers have earned over $1.5B through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, after debuting on the list in 2018. A great place to work, Ibotta has been recognized by The Denver Post four consecutive times, made BuiltIn Colorado’s Best Places to Work list three years in a row and appeared on Inc.’s list of Best Workplaces twice.

