Tostitos® “Hint Of” line-up is getting the attention of Canadians and their friends in a BIG way by showcasing unsubtle hints from a subtle flavour

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tostitos® brand and its ‘Hint of’ lightly flavoured tortilla chip line-up are excited to unveil a series of large-scale billboards across Canada that aim to bring crews across the country closer together. The billboards are part of the brand’s “Unsubtle Hints from a Subtle Flavour” campaign and feature messages from Canadians eager to drop a hint and get their friends’ attention to hang out.



The Tostitos brand knows it can be challenging to get together with friends—between coordinating schedules and finding the time—it can be hard to get plans out of the group chat. In fact, a recent survey by the brand found that it takes 44 per cent of Canadians with close friends about 1 to 4 weeks to arrange an in-person hang*.

Bringing crews together is what the Tostitos brand is all about. It’s the perfect snack made to be shared. But the truth is, finding time to spend with your friends can feel like a never-ending cycle of scheduling and rescheduling,” says Jess Spaulding, CMO of PepsiCo Foods Canada. “Although the Tostitos “Hint of” line-up is subtle in flavour, there’s nothing subtle about how we’re helping Canadians make their crew hangs a reality by capturing their friends’ attention in a can’t-miss way.”

Hints were selected from online submissions, all in an effort to help Canadians get together with their crew despite the busyness of life in a format that is anything but subtle - on a billboard near them.

Some of the hints featured included:

Patrick, I know we're roommates, but I never see you anymore! Let's make an official plan to hang. - Ben

Steph, Wow you'll read this billboard but not my texts? ;) Get off at the next exit and come over! - Sanja

Ally, Calendar e-vites feel super adult, we've got to do better. Let's hang out IRL? - Kenzie



When it comes to a good hangout, good food is a must. With four lightly-seasoned tortilla chip flavours, including fan favourite Hint of Lime, the “Hint of” line-up has something for everyone, so you can focus on what matters—creating unforgettable moments with your crew.

So raise a chip and toast to unforgettable moments with your crew. Make sure to share your crew hangs by tagging @tostitoscanada and by using #TostitosUnsubtleHints and #LetsToast.

