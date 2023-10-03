Certified Testing & Data and Nova Analytic Labs to Launch New York Cannabis Testing Lab

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certified Testing & Data (CTND) and Nova Analytic Labs (Nova) announced a joint venture in New York, launching a state-of-the-art testing lab to service the state’s burgeoning cannabis market. Licensed earlier this year as CTND NY, the new facility is located at 150 Broadway STE 194 in Albany and will officially open its doors in November. With a vision to revolutionize the sector, CTND sets the cannabis industry standard for scientific innovation, operational success, regulatory compliance, and consumer safety and education.



The CTND team brings decades of cannabis, hemp, food, plant medicine and pharmaceutical experience from world-class companies like Eurofins, Merieux Nutrisciences, Pfizer, and more. By partnering with Nova, the most trusted cannabis testing solutions lab in Maine, the joint venture aims to increase value for all stakeholders in the New York market.

For the state’s discerning cannabis consumers, CTND introduces its Certified Cannabis & CBD Check Marks – a hallmark of quality assurance. Echoing the trust factor associated with badges like Kosher and Organic for food products, the Certified Check Mark promises consumers a product that is safe and meets the highest industry standards.

“This exciting, new venture positions CTND as the premier partner for operators, providing extensive tailored services and quick turnaround times to fuel success and set a strong educational foundation for the market,” said Christopher Altomare, co-founder and CEO of Nova. CTND founder and CEO Aaron Riley added, “Recent scrutiny of cannabis testing has highlighted widespread ethical lapses – our promise is absolute integrity. Consumers deserve to be confident that they are buying safe and accurately labeled products – the Certified Check Mark helps strengthen brands by securing this trust, significantly assuring purchasing decisions for the long term.”

CTND is not just another testing lab. Going beyond routine compliance and R&D testing, they aim to be partners in success. With standout services like Cannaleptic Testing and Plant Health Optimization Testing, CTND is dedicated to giving clients an edge in an increasingly competitive market.

About Certified Testing & Data

Certified Testing & Data (CTND) offers analytical testing services to protect the health and well-being of consumers. Our technologically advanced ISO-17025 accredited labs, powered by our team of experts, help get carefully crafted cannabis and hemp products into the hands of consumers.

About Nova Analytic Labs

Nova Analytic Labs is the most trusted testing lab for the cannabis and hemp sectors in Maine. Nova stays the course with its partners, helping identify problems, mitigate risk, optimize processes and contribute to their overall success. As we enter a new era of cannabis, our testing solutions are creating a better, safer future.

