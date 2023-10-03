Tango Secures Canadian Supply Agreement, Streamlining Procurement for Government Customers

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leading provider of cloud-based real estate and facilities management software, is pleased to announce the establishment of a Supply Arrangement for Software as a Service with the Government of Canada. This method of supply simplifies the procurement process for government entities for the entire suite of Tango products.



Canadian Federal departments and agencies can now access Tango through Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and the Tango Supply Arrangement. PSPC, on behalf of the Government of Canada (GC), issued a Request for Supply Arrangement (RFSA) to establish a new method of supply to satisfy various Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) requirements for unclassified cloud requirements. As part of the Supply Arrangement, Tango is prequalified to meet the business needs of the GC.

“This agreement emphasizes Tango's commitment to nurturing strong partnerships with government clients,” explains Pranav Tyagi, Tango’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to be able to provide Canadian government departments and agencies with Tango’s connected real estate and facilities solutions and help them navigate today’s and tomorrow’s workplace challenges.”

Under this agreement, Canadian government entities can directly acquire Tango products without undergoing the traditional negotiation or procurement procedures. This translates to greater efficiency, reduced administrative burden, and faster deployment of Tango's solutions to address a wide array of real estate and facilities challenges faced by government agencies.

PSPC Supply Agreement #EN578-191593018/ESS

Contract #CW2318020

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, visitor and space, energy, and sustainability management. To learn more, visit tangoanalytics.com

