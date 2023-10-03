Uber for Business and JetBlue Team Up to Help Customers Experiencing Major Flight Disruptions

JetBlue names Uber for Business its exclusive rideshare partner to provide customer ground transportation solutions

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Uber for Business , Uber’s enterprise arm, and JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced that the airline will offer complimentary Uber vouchers to JetBlue customers who experience qualified travel disruptions. The companies aim to ease the burden in what is typically a stressful situation for travelers.



JetBlue is known for prioritizing the in-flight experience for its customers. It’s the only major U.S. airline with free high-speed Fly-Fi® and seatback screens at every seat, on every plane. Now, the company is extending its customer-first mentality to ground transportation through a partnership with Uber for Business.

JetBlue travelers experiencing a qualified flight delay or cancellation can now receive an Uber voucher to help them get where they need to go. The program is currently available across the U.S. in every city where JetBlue operates. The companies also plan to expand this service internationally in the months to come, beginning with major airports in Paris, London, and Amsterdam, and even more popular destinations across North America, South America, and the Caribbean.

The partnership will streamline the customer experience in the event a JetBlue customer qualifies for ground transportation by directly emailing them their Uber voucher. This shift will save JetBlue customers time by allowing them to quickly get on their way, limiting the need to use personal funds and request reimbursement from JetBlue.

JetBlue and Uber for Business are working together to provide this option to customers that experience a delay or cancellation that is within JetBlue’s control and meets certain criteria:

If a JetBlue flight is delayed three hours or more from scheduled departure time and the delay is due to a Controllable Irregularity which results in the customer not being accommodated until the following day, JetBlue will offer ground transportation from the airport to/from a local airport area hotel.





If JetBlue cancels a flight due to a Controllable Irregularity, and it results in the customer not being accommodated until the following day, JetBlue will offer ground transportation from the airport to/from a local airport area hotel.



“We always work to give our customers a great onboard experience and get them to their destination safely and on time,” said Joanna Geraghty, President and Chief Operating Officer at JetBlue. “Sometimes travel doesn’t go as planned, and flights can get delayed or cancelled. In those cases, when the disruption is due to something in our control, our partnership with Uber for Business will make options for our customers more seamless.”

“No matter how much you prepare, travel is always full of surprises,” said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business and Business Development at Uber. “What matters most is how companies support their passengers, even in the face of unforeseen circumstances. That’s why we’re proud to work with JetBlue, a company that shares our dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Together, we can help to ensure that even if travel doesn’t go as planned, travelers will have an easy and streamlined ground transportation option, so they can get where they need to go quickly.”

Uber for Business works with companies across industries—from airlines and hotels, to automotive dealerships and healthcare organizations—to offer their customers and guests cost-effective and seamless transportation and delivery solutions. 170,000 organizations trust Uber for Business to improve their operations and customer service solutions. To learn more about how your business can leverage Uber vouchers, click here , or contact our sales team .

JetBlue & Uber terms and conditions apply and shall be provided upon distribution or claiming of the voucher.

For more information and detail on JetBlue’s commitments refer to the below resources:

JetBlue’s Customer Service Plan: https://www.jetblue.com/customer-assurance/customer-service-plan

JetBlue’s Contract of Carriage: https://www.jetblue.com/magnoliapublic/dam/ui-assets/p/contract_of_carriage.pdf

Commitments and details within this release are accurate as of the date of its publication and subject to change at any time.

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 60+ countries and 10,000 cities, and helped 170,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website.

Media Contact

press@uber.com

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.