Hemper Brings Innovative Smoking Accessories to Smoker Friendly Locations Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARA Brands , a diversified smoking accessory and lifestyle company that designs and sells innovative products for consumers and industry partners, announced Hemper ’s partnership with Smoker Friendly , America's largest cigarette and tobacco store retailer, to bring its inventive Quick Hitters , diverse set of fan-obsessed novelty glass products, and convenient, high-quality Ultra Thin Cones to select locations nationwide. The collaboration allows more consumers around the country to enhance their smoking experience with Hemper’s convenient and affordable high-quality products.



First launched in 1988, the Smoker Friendly brand has international recognition and includes more than 900 stores nationwide. With brick-and-mortar shops centralized primarily in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Missouri and North Carolina, the industry pioneer is expanding its breadth of products through its partnership with Hemper, the smoking accessory staple with one of the largest social media followings of any brand in its category.

“Understanding the needs of the smoking community is essential to offering the best experiences possible, and Hemper executes this through highly intentional product design,” said Bryan Gerber, Co-founder and CEO of HARA Brands. “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Smoker Friendly, whose retail locations are a favorite destination for smokers across the country. By geo-targeting our millions of online customers, we successfully drive in-store traffic to generate unprecedented sell-through velocity rates. The partnership also allows us to bring the Hemper brand to a passionate new audience and expand access to our suite of amazing products.”

Joining the Smoker Friendly family of products is Hemper’s Quick Hitters – these flavored disposable one hitters with ceramic bowls feature two squeeze-activated terpene flavor beads, coming in Banana, Blueberry, Grape, Mango, Watermelon and Non-Flavored options, packed in resealable smell block bags. Additionally, Smoker Friendly will offer Hemper’s Ultra Thin Cones in packs of three, six and ten, made from refined French rolling paper for a smooth, even and slow burn. The partnership also includes Hemper’s iconic novelty glass pieces alongside custom retail displays.

HARA Brands also recently announced the launch of Smokefiends , a line of eco-friendly personal air filter products, as well as Quick Tips , a convenient and low-profile ceramic tip accessory that adds flavor to any kind of smoke, while continuing to offer a variety of bongs, cones, bubblers, dab rigs, dab tools, grinders, rolling trays, vape pens, cleaning products, and more via harabrands.com .

About HARA Brands

HARA Brands is a diversified smoking accessory and lifestyle company that designs and sells innovative products for consumers and industry partners, offering faster lead times and higher margins for premium merchandise. Partnering with convenience stores, smoke shops and other retailers, its brands include Hemper , Goody Glass and Smokefiends , incorporating a variety of core essentials dedicated to the smoking world, such as novelty glass products, Quick Hitters , cones , and other rolling paper goods. For more information, visit harabrands.com and follow HARA Brands on social media at @HemperCo and @Smokefiends.