AeroClave Launches New Partner Program

One of the Nation’s most popular Decon systems is now available through partners. The company is sitting on leads and needs more partners to fulfill demand.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading decontamination technology company AeroClave today announces the launch of its Channel Partner Program, giving resellers and consultants access to sell or refer AeroClave’s decontamination systems.



“Post-pandemics, everyone is much more aware of the need to decontaminate offices, churches, buses, waiting rooms, and classrooms. AeroClave produces some of the nation’s top-selling decon equipment and is sitting on leads,” said AeroClave CEO Ronald D. Brown, MD. “Which is why we are launching the new partner program to help fill the demand.”

AeroClave does not require toxic chemicals and a bio-suit, so it is one of the safest options. It also takes less time since you don’t have to hermetically seal and then clear the rooms. Plus, it uses a common fogging solution, which is less expensive than many proprietary options. It is one of the only systems that allows any employee to perform decon—which broadens the market.

The partner program is for referral partners, like consultants. Plus, it will appeal to VARs and MSPs, and even OEM Partners. AeroClave products are a good fit for anyone who sells into offices, schools, medical, or government accounts. The partner program includes all the must-have program elements like deal registration, competitive margins, free training, MDF and SPIFFs, a partner locator, and leads.

“We encourage partners to apply. We start them at the Gold level and have a jump-start margin for the first 90 days. But mainly, we are sitting on leads. Someone has to close them—it might as well be you,” said AeroClave Senior VP of Sales, Mike Quinoy.

Partners can find out more www.partners.aeroclave.com.

About AeroClave

AeroClave, LLC. was founded in 2003 to develop, manufacture and sell a system capable of decontaminating commercial and military aircraft from pandemic-producing viruses and other disease-causing pathogens. AeroClave has become the number one best-selling system as it evolved into multiple decontamination products, both portable and fixed room units, that are easy to operate and will limit the spread of infectious diseases. To learn more about AeroClave and its use cases for first responders, hospitals, aircraft, facilities and more, head to www.aeroclave.com. Notable clients include the United States Marine Corps, United States Army, City of Orlando Fire Department, Dallas Fire Rescue, New Orleans EMS, FDNY, Chicago Fire Department, AdventHealth, and Orlando Health.





Media Contact Melanie du Mont Uproar PR for AeroClave mdumont@uproarpr.com 321-236-0102