TessPay Announces Appointment of its New Board Members

TessPay is excited to announce its Board of Directors – Sept. 26, 2023

FORT MYERS, FL, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TessPay Inc., (the “Company” or “TessPay”), operator of a blockchain-based secure payments platform that includes smart contracts and automated payments, announced today the appointment of the following new members to its Board of Directors: Jeffrey Mason (CEO), Fraser Mason (CFO), Matthew Butler (Managing Director - Create.iF), Dr. Joanna Massey (Board Chair), Eric Alexander, Andrew Kaplan and Robert Strickland. Each of these directors brings a unique perspective and set of skills and will be instrumental in the next phase of TessPay’s growth and leadership as the Company expands its secure payments platform in the telecom and construction industries.

“We are delighted to welcome this ‘dream team’ of Board members,” said TessPay’s CEO, Jeffrey Mason. “Their expertise, drive, and skills will be invaluable as we aim to achieve our scaled market goals. We look forward to their insights and ideas to strive to extend the reach of our financial products and services in new and existing domains.”

Jeffrey Mason, CEO of TessPay and a key figure in devising and driving the value behind TessPay’s secure payments platform, is a successful entrepreneur with 25 years of industry experience and a background in accounting, economics, and commerce. He is a CPA and has founded and led several technology companies.

Fraser Mason, CFO of TessPay, has expertise in business strategy, corporate governance, financing, and deal negotiation. He began his business career with Ernst & Young (“E&Y”) Canada and was responsible for developing and managing E&Y’s corporate finance practice, including mergers and acquisitions. He then became CEO of Champion Digital Inks, developing a global business with operations across Europe, Asia, and North America.

Matthew Butler, Managing Director of Create.iF Manage Ltd., a recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary of TessPay, has 30 years industry experience across all stages of development and construction. He is currently involved in projects with a total development value in excess of GBP 200 million and is dedicated to improving the transparency of information and efficiency of financial activity in the construction supply chain. He also founded a start-up contracting business which grew to GBP 60 million before its acquisition. At TessPay, Mr. Butler has been instrumental in extending the Company’s payments platform into the construction industry.

Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey is an experienced public company director and C-suite executive and brings extensive experience in corporate governance, change management, and crisis management. As an executive, she has managed global brand reputation and handled corporate turnarounds and culture transformations. She brings critical thinking, strong communication abilities, and high ethical standards to the team.

Eric Alexander is a CPA with over 30 years of corporate, operational and business experience in the natural resources, telecommunications, financial institutions, service, and manufacturing sectors. He has extensive expertise in Securities and Exchange Commission and Toronto Stock Exchange reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley Act and internal/external audits. In addition, he has been a financial executive of several U.S. publicly-listed entities with experience in securing equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions and supporting growth initiatives.

Andrew Kaplan is a 25-year veteran of the financial public relations industry and has sourced over $250 million for public and private companies. He has served on the board of directors of several Nasdaq-listed companies and currently acts as a capital markets advisor to two of them. He is also Co-CEO of Sherman Theatrical Entertainment, a private company. He brings exceptional knowledge of financial markets to TessPay.

Robert Strickland is an experienced technology leader with over two decades of executive experience in the wireless and cable industries. He has held multiple CIO and CTO roles and has managed over $20 billion of technology budget. In 2006, Mr. Strickland founded M37 Ventures, a group of technology experts. Since then, Mr. Strickland has also served on multiple boards of directors and as an executive-level consultant. Mr. Strickland’s current focus is on emerging technologies and connecting companies worldwide to enable change and growth.

About TessPay

TessPay is an innovative fintech firm that has been focused on disrupting the payment landscape since its inception in 2017. The Company has developed a supply chain finance platform (the “Platform”) that utilizes blockchain technology to provide payment assurance and liquidity through a supply chain. The Platform makes use of smart contracts, as programmatic representations of the terms of a legal contract between the supply chain parties, to affect automated settlements (account balance computations) to supply chain participants. The Platform is intended to offer security to permit lender funding, increased payment confidence, fraud mitigation and transparency throughout each step of every supply chain finance transaction for wholesale telecom carriers and for telecom companies acting as providers in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”). In major commercial construction projects, the Platform deploys smart contracts to connect funders, developers, and general contractors through to subcontractors and suppliers. Through the use of the smart contracts, the executable elements of each contract are tracked through the Platform and assembled in a structure that permits the system to ensure that only contracted amounts can be approved, and paid, without error or duplication. As a testament to our commitment to innovation, transparency, and security in the fintech world, our mantra is simple: Choose TessPay, Choose Growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Although the TessPay believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, TessPay cannot guarantee such outcomes. TessPay may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as TessPay's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. TessPay cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. TessPay does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

