Femasys Inc. MDSAP Surveillance Audit Successfully Completed

– Femasys demonstrates compliance with harmonized regulatory requirements for Australia, Brazil, Japan, Canada and the USA –

– Femasys is committed to bringing innovative solutions to women around the world –

ATLANTA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead late-clinical stage product candidate and innovative diagnostic products, today announced that it has successfully completed the annual Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) surveillance audit with no nonconformances and no findings.

Femasys currently holds Certificates of Registration for MDSAP from TUV SUD America Inc., a recognized Auditing Organization and Notified Body that conducts a single regulatory audit of medical device manufacturers that satisfies the relevant harmonized regulatory requirements for the countries participating in the MDSAP program, and ISO 13485 Quality System Certification for the commercialization of Femasys products in the U.S., Canada and Japan with the ability to register for market authorization in Australia and Brazil.

“Completion of the MDSAP annual surveillance audit with no nonconformances and no findings demonstrates the robustness of the Femasys Quality System and our continued commitment to compliance that extends to all of our in-house manufacturing capabilities,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president and chief executive officer of Femasys. “We look forward to continuing to advance our much-needed innovative technologies in the U.S., as well as other countries around the world, via the MDSAP program."

Femasys is creating accessible innovative options for women, as exemplified by its lead product candidate, FemBloc® in late-stage clinical development for permanent birth control and its now-United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared product, FemaSeed® for infertility treatment (also approved in Canada). The Company is commercializing complementary diagnostic products that were internally developed through its in-house manufacturing capabilities, with regulatory approvals in the U.S., Canada and other ex-U.S. territories.

About Femasys

Femasys is a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead revolutionary late-clinical stage product candidate and FDA-cleared, innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products. Femasys’ FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. Femasys’ FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is now FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada and other non-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s diagnostic products include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our product candidates; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investors

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-741-7792

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Femasys Inc.

Investor Contact:

IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:

Media@femasys.com