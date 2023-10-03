Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council Welcomes Enrique Colbert, Mike DiTullio, Susan Hunt Stevens, and Gayatri Shenai to its Board of Trustees
LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC) is pleased to welcome four new Trustees to its Board: Enrique Colbert, General Counsel of Wayfair; Mike DiTullio, President & COO of PTC; Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder and President of WeSpire, a Bonterra solution; and Gayatri Shenai, Senior Partner at McKinsey.
“In this unprecedented time, tech companies are facing ever-changing workplace dynamics, global supply chain issues, and an acceleration of innovation that will alter how we work and live. These are compounded by continuing changes in tech-related policies occurring at the federal and state level,” said, Sara Fraim, CEO of MTLC. “It’s in times like these that MTLC members rely on our resources to help tech executives make better, faster, and less risky decisions. MTLC’s Board of Trustees represents the Massachusetts ecosystem, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome these four outstanding individuals. Their expertise is invaluable and will help keep MTLC on the forefront of leadership.”
“Massachusetts is an incredible place to start and grow a company, especially because of the pivotal role that MTLC plays in catalyzing, connecting, and growing our network of leaders. I’m honored to be joining the board at such a critical time for technology, leadership and impact,” said Susan Hunt Stevens.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, the need for real human connections and the exchange of innovative ideas has never been more pronounced.” stated Enrique Colbert. “Serving on the Board of MTLC will allow me to have a direct impact on renewing the vibrancy of our tech community.”
“I am excited to join MTLC, the largest tech community in Massachusetts and collaborate with fellow board members and stakeholders to shape the future of tech in our region, foster economic growth, and together, inspire and lead the way towards a brighter and more technologically advanced future, not just for the state but the broader Northeast,” said Gayatri Shenai.
“I’m honored to join the MTLC Board of Trustees at this important time for the Massachusetts technology community and the industry more broadly,” said Mike DiTullio. “I look forward to discussing and promoting initiatives that will help MTLC guide, inform, and support the Massachusetts technology ecosystem.”
The MTLC Board of Trustees includes:
- Mohamad Ali, Former CEO, IDG
- Lynda Applegate, Baker Foundation Professor, Harvard Business School
- Zoë Barry, Founder & CEO, Zingeroo
- Tye Brady, Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics
- Dan Bricklin, President Software, Garden
- Carla Brodley, Dean of Inclusive Computing & ED, Center for Inclusive Computing, Northeastern University
- Enrique Colbert, General Counsel, Wayfair
- Chris Comparato, Chairman & CEO, Toast
- Jim Daniell, Founder & CEO, Revol LLC
- Craig Dillon, Worldwide Lead Microsoft Technology Centers, Microsoft
- Mike DiTullio, President & COO, PTC
- Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Wabbisoft
- Yogesh Gupta, President & CEO, Progress
- Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO, WeSpire
- Sam King, CEO, Veracode
- Mike Kinkead, Revol LLC
- Donna Levin, CEO Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, Babson
- Jack Little, President & CEO, Mathworks
- Matthew Littlewood, Partner, PWC
- Suzanne Livingston, Vice President, Sustainability Software, Engineering and Support, IBM
- Mark Lorion, CEO, Tempo
- Allison MacLeod, CMO, Flywire
- Steve O'Leary, President, Fairwater Consulting
- Nathan Pham, State Government Affairs, Verizon
- Pam Reeve, Chair, The Womens' Edge
- Gayatri Shenai, Partner, McKinsey
- Debbie Theobald, Co-Founder, Vecna Technologies
- Tracey Weber, SVP, Digital Products, UX and Operations, CVS Health
- Anthony Williams, EVP and CHRO, Akamai
- Tracey Zhen, Former President, ZipCar
About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit masstlc.org.
