Sight Sciences Announces New, Large-Scale MIGS Data from 41st Congress of ESCRS Demonstrating TCOR™ Using OMNI® Surgical System Technology is Effective at Lowering Both IOP and IOP Reducing Medications at 2 Years in Patients with Glaucoma

Efficacy of the Three Most Commonly Used MIGS Technologies plus Cataract Surgery and Cataract Surgery Alone Were Evaluated and Compared in over 100,000 Glaucoma Patient Eyes

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences”), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative technology intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced the results of the large scale, comparative real-world clinical outcomes study of patients treated by three leading minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (“MIGS”) technologies, which were recently presented at the 41st Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (“ESCRS”) in Vienna, Austria.



Using the American Academy of Ophthalmology (“Academy”) IRIS® Registry (“Intelligent Research in Sight”), the largest specialty society clinical data registry in all of medicine and the first comprehensive eye disease clinical registry in the United States, this large-scale MIGS study evaluated long-term 2-year post-surgical outcomes among patients with glaucoma treated with the three most commonly used FDA approved/cleared ab interno MIGS devices in the U.S. (OMNI Surgical System, Hydrus® Microstent, and iStent inject®) combined with cataract surgery, as well as for cataract surgery alone.

Trabeculocanalicular Outflow Restoration (“TCOR”) powered by OMNI Surgical System technology describes a unique implant-free, ab interno procedure that comprehensively addresses the three primary points of outflow resistance. OMNI technology has been cleared by the FDA for canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

Baseline Patient Characteristics:

The entire study cohort consisted of 77,391 glaucoma patients and 109,745 glaucomatous eyes

6,632 patients and 9,000 eyes received a MIGS procedure in combination with cataract surgery and the remainder received cataract surgery alone

The full study patient population was homogenous. Each cohort at baseline had a similar mean intraocular pressure (“IOP”) and a similar mean number of IOP-lowering medications (see table below)

The primary treatment goal for the high baseline IOP group was IOP reduction, with a secondary goal to reduce medication burden. The primary treatment goal for the low baseline IOP group was to reduce medication burden

Baseline



Group 1 Pre-op



(> 18mmHg IOP Stratification) Group 2 Pre-op



(≤ 18mmHg IOP Stratification) Mean IOP (mmHg) Number of IOP-Lowering Medications Mean IOP (mmHg) Number of IOP-Lowering Medications TCOR using OMNI Surgical System 22.5 1.95 14.1 2.01 Hydrus Microstent 22.5 1.89 14.2 1.89 iStent inject 22.2 1.58 14.4 1.58 Cataract-Surgery Alone 22.8 1.60 14.5 1.62



Clinical Outcomes:

At 24 months, high baseline IOP (>18 mmHg) patients who received the TCOR procedure using OMNI technology had: the greatest numerical reduction in IOP, and the greatest numerical reduction in medication use

At 24 months, low baseline IOP (≤18 mmHg) patients who received the TCOR procedure using OMNI technology had: the greatest numerical reduction in IOP, and a statistically significant greater mean medication reduction compared to all other treatment groups at 24 months

Link to full presentation: https://ssi.onl/3PXM0He









Post Treatment Group 1 > 18mmHg IOP



Clinical Outcomes @ 24 Mo Group 2 ≤ 18mmHg IOP



Clinical Outcomes @ 24 Mo Mean Reduction in IOP(mmHg) Mean Medication Reduction Mean Reduction in IOP(mmHg) Mean Medication Reduction TCOR using OMNI Surgical System -6.64 -1.34 -0.47 -1.42 Hydrus Microstent -5.71 -1.2 +0.03 -1.18 iStent inject -4.96 -0.86 -0.17 -0.95 Cataract-Surgery Alone -5.55 -0.67 -0.07 -0.65



“Given the global patient compliance challenges and eventual limitations inherent in topical IOP-lowering medications, the long-term reduction in both IOP and medication usage for mild, moderate, and severe glaucoma patients with the TCOR procedure using OMNI Surgical System technology is significant,” stated Dr. Andrew Tatham, consultant ophthalmic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion, Edinburgh, Honorary Senior Lecturer at University of Edinburgh, and NHS Scotland Career Research Fellow. “Glaucoma is an around-the-clock disease. The value of TCOR is that it offers sustained IOP-control. This analysis shows meaningful differences in the clinical outcomes for the most commonly used minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries in the real-world setting on a large scale.”

“Many industry stakeholders have asked us how OMNI compares to other MIGS technologies in the real-world. To better understand the clinical value proposition of the most commonly used MIGS technologies, we collaborated with Verana Health® to leverage the IRIS Registry to create what we believe is the most comprehensive MIGS dataset ever assembled. Independent data from the IRIS Registry is valuable and we believe it will inform surgeons’ decision-making when considering the best treatment option for their glaucoma patients. We look forward to sharing this analysis and educating Medicare and healthcare insurers about the TCOR comprehensive MIGS procedure enabled by OMNI technology. Consistent with our many prior published peer-reviewed studies, the TCOR procedure delivers clinically meaningful and durable reductions in both intraocular pressure and medication use,” said Paul Badawi, co-founder and CEO of Sight Sciences.

“Our mission at Sight Sciences is to elevate the standard of care for patients by furnishing eye doctors with the best technology to improve patient outcomes. We believe that our two core technologies, OMNI and TearCare, clearly elevate the standard of care for the millions of patients suffering from glaucoma and dry eye disease,” continued Mr. Badawi. “I’d like to thank our dedicated employees for steadfastly delivering on our patient-centric mission as we help advance new treatment paradigms in glaucoma and dry eye disease. I’d also like to thank the team at Verana Health for partnering with the Academy to make the critical, real-world, large-scale, clinical outcome information in the IRIS Registry available for all stakeholders, including eyecare providers, industry, and researchers.”

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional, outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a MIGS technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (“POAG”), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare® System technology is 510(k) cleared for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (“MGD”) when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands, enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. The Company’s SION® Surgical Instrument is a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

