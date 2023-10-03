17 Healthcare Organizations Commit to Joining Health Gorilla’s Qualified Health Information Network Once Designated

Evernorth Health Services, Virta Health, and HealthTap Medical Among Committed Organizations

Mountain View, CA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla , a privacy-focused health information network and interoperability solution provider, has announced that 17 healthcare organizations have committed to join its candidate Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) to participate in the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s (ONC) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).





The committed organizations include:

Health Gorilla’s committed network participants represent a diverse group of organizations, including payers, providers, EHRs, digital health organizations, diagnostic labs, and specialty pharmacies. By committing to Health Gorilla’s candidate QHIN, these organizations intend to participate in national health information sharing with a federally endorsed framework that allows for secure and compliant data exchange.





“We’re thrilled to name a diverse group of 17 leading organizations that intend to participate in our candidate Qualified Health Information Network,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO & Co-founder of Health Gorilla. “These commitments demonstrate that many different kinds of healthcare organizations see the value in TEFCA, and we look forward to onboarding them to a modern, federally endorsed data sharing framework once Health Gorilla is designated a QHIN.”





“Having stable access to comprehensive patient data is critical for our organization to provide high quality care, and relying on federally-endorsed networks offers real confidence around the privacy and security of the data we exchange,” said Ishraf Ahmad, Head of Product – Clinic at Virta Health. “We look forward to participating in Health Gorilla’s QHIN once designated.”





Health Gorilla’s candidate QHIN will support responding for all TEFCA exchange purposes, including treatment, individual access services, payment, operations, public health, and government benefits determination.





Health Gorilla will be sharing more details on its QHIN candidacy and the value of TEFCA at the annual HLTH Conference from October 8-11, 2023. Click here to request a demo at Health Gorilla’s booth #3029.





About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants accepted for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter/X @HealthGorilla.

Matt Miller Health Gorilla (617) 426-2222 healthgorilla@v2comms.com