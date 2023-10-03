Fermentation Chemicals Market Size & Share to Surpass $116.21 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fermentation Chemicals Market is valued at USD 71.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 116.21 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

One of the most significant economic areas is the Fermentation Chemicals business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for fermentation chemicals, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Fermentation Chemicals market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors favorably affecting the demand for Fermentation Chemicals is the growing trend towards natural and organic products in the food and beverage industry.

We forecast that the industrial category in Fermentation Chemicals market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2030 due to the growing demand for fermentation chemicals from various industries such as textile, leather, paper & pulp, and biotechnology. The use of fermentation chemicals in industries helps to produce large quantities of products at a faster rate, with a reduced cost.

Asia Pacific dominates the market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. Factors like the rising demand for fermentation chemicals from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, presence of a large number of manufacturers and consumers and the rising population and urbanization drive increased demand for Fermentation Chemicals in this region.

Top Players in the Global Fermentation Chemicals Market

DSM

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Novozymes

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG





OR

Market Dynamics

Rising Food and Beverage Industry to Drive the Market:

The food and beverage industry are also one of the major end-users of fermentation chemicals. The increasing demand for functional foods, food additives, and specialty ingredients is driving the growth of the fermentation chemicals market in the food and beverage sector.

Technological Advancements to Promote Market Growth:

Technological advancements have played a significant role in fueling the growth of the global fermentation chemicals market. The advent of advanced analytical tools and process monitoring systems has helped in optimizing fermentation processes and reducing the risk of product contamination.

Top Trends in Global Fermentation Chemicals Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Fermentation Chemicals industry is the growing demand for bio-based and Renewable Products. There is a growing demand for bio-based and renewable products due to increasing environmental concerns. Fermentation chemicals are an integral part of the bio-based product industry and are used in the production of renewable chemicals, biofuels, and bioplastics.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Fermentation Chemicals industry is an increase in the production of alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages, especially beer and wine, are the major application areas for fermentation chemicals. With the increase in demand for alcoholic beverages globally, the demand for fermentation chemicals is also rising.

Top Report Findings

Based on product, most of the Fermentation Chemicals market's revenue is controlled by the alcohols category. Factors include the wide range of applications of alcohols in bakery, beverage, and other industries, growing alcohol consumption globally, driving its significant market share.

Based on application, the industrial category dominated the Fermentation Chemicals market. This trend is anticipated to continue because of the growing demand for fermentation chemicals from various industries such as textile, leather, paper & pulp, and biotechnology.

Alcohols Category in Fermentation Chemicals Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Fermentation Chemicals is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Fermentation Chemicals to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on product the Fermentation Chemicals market is divided into: alcohols, enzymes, organic acid, and other products.

During the forecast period, the market for alcohols is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR due to the wide range of applications of alcohols in bakery, beverage, and other industries. Fermentation of sugar and starch produces various types of alcohol such as ethanol, butanol, and propanol which are widely used in the production of solvents, fuel additives, and pharmaceuticals.

On the other hand, the organic acids category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period because of its increasing demand for food and beverages, as well as the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Organic acids are widely used in the food & beverage industry as flavoring agents, preservatives, and acidifiers. These acids are also used in the production of various intermediate chemicals used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Fermentation Chemicals Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Segmentation

By Product

Alcohols

Enzymes

Organic Acid

Other Products

By Application

Industrial

Plastic & Fibers

Pharmaceuticals & Nutritional

Food & Beverages

Other Applications





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 71.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 116.21 Billion CAGR 7.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players DSM, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Novozymes, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Evonik Industries AG Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/fermentation-chemicals-market-1921/customization-request

Blog: