U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Awards Acentra Health $52.3M Financial Services Center Contract for Claims Adjudication, Provider Access, Data Analytics and Visualization

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded Acentra Health (formerly CNSI) a three-year, $52.3 million contract to support claims adjudication, provider access, data analytics, and visualization for its Financial Services Center (FSC). The FSC, located in Austin, Texas, is a franchise fund (fee-for-service) organization in the VA. The contract builds on Acentra Health’s existing body of technology-enabled services and solutions work for the FSC, dating back to 2017. Since then, the two organizations have partnered to improve access to timely care for Veterans and non-Veterans and improve the provider experience with faster reimbursement and greater visibility into claims and payment data.

“We are grateful to the FSC for recognizing our track record of providing timely, accurate claims processing and for continuing our partnership to improve health outcomes for the FSC’s federal clients,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Acentra Health. “The FSC’s mission is to provide high-quality financial services, exceed the expectations of federal clients, inspire their trust, and empower them to focus on their core missions. We look forward to continuing to partner with them to achieve these important outcomes.”

According to Acentra Health President and Chief Operations Officer Meghan Harris, “The FSC contract includes the implementation of healthcare claims adjudication software based on Acentra Health’s eCAMS HCE™ platform to adjudicate, process and prepare for payment healthcare claims submitted by providers to the FSC. Following implementation in March 2019, Acentra Health collaborated with the FSC to enhance its auto-adjudication business rules. The new rules helped reduce manual claims review by department staff, resulting in a 98% reduction of the FSC’s claims backlog. Under the terms of the contract, Acentra Health will continue providing its platforms and services to FSC and its stakeholders, which include the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and Other Governmental Agencies (OGA).”

