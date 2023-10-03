MEF Launches Enterprise Leadership Council with Esteemed Corporate Leaders

Senior executives will provide vital enterprise perspectives to guide MEF work, complement Board of Directors and Technology Advisory Board

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF , a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the formation of an Enterprise Leadership Council (ELC). Comprised of senior executives representing all major enterprise vertical markets with mission-critical network infrastructures, the ELC will bring important end user perspective and involvement to MEF.



The work of the ELC will help MEF deliver meaningful value for enterprises by providing actionable ideas and knowledge to help in the execution of cloud, network infrastructure, and security projects. Through its participation in MEF the ELC aims to:

Complement: Augment the MEF leadership of world-class, service provider-oriented Board of Directors and the Technology Advisory Board (TAB) comprised of a diverse cross section of vendor executives.

Influence: Provide enterprise perspectives on MEF strategy and influence work priorities.

Collaborate: Contribute to the overarching goal of increasing collaboration between critical industry stakeholders to benefit the entire ecosystem.



ELC members will serve a one-year term and were selected for their extensive experience and domain expertise.

The founding ELC members include:

Nabil Bitar, Bloomberg, Head of Network Architecture, Office of the CTO

Christian Carmody, UPMC, CTO and Senior VP of Information Technology Division

Raleigh Mann, Williams Sonoma, SVP Technology

Neal Secher, TD Bank, Vice President, Head of Network Services

"We are excited to welcome these accomplished executives to MEF’s new Enterprise Leadership Council. For over two decades, MEF's strength has stemmed from collaborative efforts by its members, board leaders and more recently its TAB, in solving shared business challenges," said Nan Chen, President of MEF. "The insights and expertise of these senior executives will be invaluable as we work to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. We are excited to work together to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of our members and their customers."

"The formation of the Enterprise Leadership Council is an important step in meeting the needs of the entire digital services ecosystem," noted Sunil Khandekar, MEF TAB member and former Founder & CEO, Nuage Networks. "By bringing together the perspectives of enterprise users, technology providers, and service providers, we can develop truly transformative solutions. I am confident that the ELC will be key in helping MEF serve the network, cloud and security industry and help enterprises accelerate digital transformation."

Here’s what Enterprise Leadership Council members have to say about joining the MEF ELC:

“The speed of technical evolution in Network, Cloud, and Security make collaboration between enterprises, carriers, and vendors critically important. I'm honored to participate in the inaugural Enterprise Leadership Council to help provide an Enterprise perspective and influence the creation of effective products and services that meet customer needs.” -- Neal Secher, TD Bank, Vice President, Head of Network Services

“It is such an honor to be a part of a leadership group that will offer MEF an industry perspective to help shape future focus and innovations.” -- Christian Carmody, UPMC, CTO and Senior VP of Information Technology Division

“I am pleased to be included in the inaugural Enterprise Leadership Council. It is a great opportunity to be a representative voice that helps further the technology ecosystem and enhances the work MEF brings to the community of technology companies and service providers.” -- Raleigh Mann, Williams Sonoma, SVP Technology