Moms Expose the Truth about Gender Confusion

Moms For America hosting press conference in advance of documentary screening

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moms For America will be hosting a press conference ahead of a virtual screening of the docudrama “Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities” along with a live panel discussion. The event will examine the complex issues surrounding gender confusion, transgenderism, and the potentially dangerous implications for children, as well as the information EVERY mom needs to know about the extremism being peddled to kids in schools around the country.



WHO:

Kimberly Fletcher – Moms for America, Founder and President

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – GA, 14th Congressional District

Jan Jekielek, The Epoch Times, Senior Editor

January Littlejohn – Licensed Mental Health Counselor

Mark Trammell – Executive Director, Center for American Liberty

Dr. Katherine Welch – Physician & Collaborating Clinician for SEGM

Laura Perry Smalts – Speaker and Author, Transgender to Transformed

Vanessa Faura – Moms for America Action, Ex. Director

Debbie Kraulidis – Moms for America, Vice President WHAT:

Press conference to discuss gender confusion WHEN:

Thursday, October 5

4:00 p.m. EDT WHERE: Heritage Foundation

214 Massachusetts Ave NE

Washington D.C. 20002 DETAILS:

Following the press conference, Moms For America and The Epoch Times will be co-hosting a screening of the documentary “Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities.” A live panel discussion will take place immediately after the screening, featuring Moms For America Founder Kimberly Fletcher, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mercedes Schlapp, January Littlejohn, Mark Trammell, Dr. Katherine Welch, and Laura Perry Smalts. Participants will also receive helpful resources such as a PDF guide on gender confusion, as well as a 2-month subscription to the Epoch Times.



