Cognitiv Releases AI Solutions for More Inclusive and Diverse Media Buying

Next-Generation Features Unlock Access to Content Aligned with Brand Values and Diverse Audiences at Scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitiv, the leading provider of deep learning AI for marketers, today announced two new features for media buyers that enable more diverse and inclusive media buying. The Inclusivity feature uses GPT technology to “read” content, providing a significantly more nuanced and precise understanding of the content’s status as inclusive, neutral or non-inclusive. The Diversity feature precisely analyzes the demographics of users visiting specific pages, ensuring advertisements authentically connect with multicultural groups.



“If Brand Marketing is truly a game of ambition, then the pursuit of clear consumer intent has to be the North Star for any brand. In an era of the machines, companies like Cognitiv will usher in a sea change where AI serves as the intellectual equalizer and direct path to who actually cares about products and services being sold,” said Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson.

Cognitiv’s Inclusivity feature is an update to their recently launched contextual product, Context GPT, which is built on GPT technology. Their innovative use of GPT AI for Inclusivity provides an intuitive understanding of a page’s intent, giving brands access to suitable and relevant content for the first time at scale. Brands can now actively buy inclusive or neutral media aligned with their unique brand values, and avoid non-inclusive media.

Context GPT provides a rich understanding of content to enable page-by-page analysis that aggregates inclusive and neutral content. Brands avoid inadvertently blocking diverse voices with their brand safety rules. Objective news sites, independent publications and other important forms of diverse content are reviewed automatically at scale with incredible accuracy to unlock significantly more inclusive content into an advertiser’s media plan.

With Cognitiv’s Diversity feature, brands are able to more effectively discover and reach diverse audiences by analyzing the demographic composition of users on a given page, ensuring advertisements resonate with specific ethnic and cultural groups. With the ability to target diverse ethnic makeup at the page level, brands for the first time have the ability to scale their message and support publishers who produce content for more inclusive audiences.

“We are excited to deliver the next generation in inclusive media buying using the most advanced deep learning technology. Brands have D&I media buying goals that have been notoriously difficult to achieve, but recent advances in large language models allow a richer, more nuanced, understanding of page content. Our AI-solution harnesses and extends these advances to enable brands to reach audiences in new places more confidently than ever before,” said Dr. Aaron Andalman, Chief Science Officer & Co-Founder at Cognitiv.

About Cognitiv

Founded in 2015, Cognitiv is an AI advertising partner building custom algorithms unique to each advertiser. Cognitiv activates as a Dynamic Deal run through the DSP of your choice or a managed service DSP. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and data science to more accurately predict consumer behavior, Cognitiv enables brands to connect with their audiences in more meaningful, relevant ways at scale. Our business is founded on deep learning and scientific rigor to achieve exceptional performance, and our ability to think and create differently is powering the evolution of marketing.

Learn more at cognitiv.ai

