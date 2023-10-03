Material Lift Rental Market to Cross US$ 47.5 Billion at 5.1% CAGR by 2033, States Fact.MR

Growing Construction Industry to Drive Material Lift Rental Market Growth

Rockville , Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a detailed research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Material Lift Rental Market is expected to grow from US$ 28.9 billion in 2023 to US$ 47.5 billion in 2033 at a rate of 5.1%.

The growing end-use application of material lifts across numerous end-user industries such as construction, aerospace, defense, and others create immense growth opportunities for the material lift rental market. As many businesses operating in such industries are increasingly preferring to rent material lifts over buying them. This is due to a number of factors, including the high cost of buying material lifts, the need for flexibility, and the easily accessible rental services.

Key Segments of Material Lift Rental Industry Research Report

By Type By Functionality By Operational Features By Lift Height By End Use Scissor Lifts

Boom Lifts

Forklifts

Pallet Jacks

Vertical Mast Lifts

Material Hoists

Mobile Lift Tables

Others Lifting only

Lifting and Reach

Lifting and Carrying Manual Lifts

Electric Lifts

Hydraulic Lifts

Pneumatic Lifts

Self-Propelled Lifts Less than 50 Feet

50-100 Feet

100-150 Feet

Above 150 Feet Construction and Infrastructure

Aerospace and Defence

Entertainment and Events

Facilities and Maintenance

Industrial and Manufacturing

Telecommunication and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others



Purchasing heavy equipment such as material lifts is expensive, especially for small or medium-sized construction companies. Renting material lifts enables these companies to access high-quality equipment without a substantial capital investment. They also allocate their financial resources to other areas of the construction project, such as hiring skilled labour or investing in additional machinery, thus, creating growth opportunities for the material lift rental market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Material lift rental services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of the US$ 20.0 billion

during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of the The US market for material lift rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of US$ 8.0 billion in 2033

during the forecast period to reach a valuation of in 2033 By end-use industry, the construction industry is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 7.6 billion in coming years

in coming years Forklift material lift, by type is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 16.3 billion in 2033 from US$ 10.3 billion in 2023

and is expected to reach a valuation of in 2033 from in 2023 Japan is expected to grow from US$ 2.0 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.9 billion in 2033, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.3 billion

“Flexibility, Cost-Effectiveness, And Technological Advancements Are Driving Material Lift Rental Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Providing excellent customer service is a crucial strategy for material lift market players. This includes offering flexible rental terms, timely equipment delivery and pickup, responsive technical support, and comprehensive training programs for operators. Market players that prioritize customer satisfaction and build long-term relationships gain a competitive advantage in a highly competitive market.

Material lift rental companies focus on expanding and modernizing their fleets to provide customers with the latest and most advanced equipment. By offering well-maintained and up-to-date lifts, market players are likely to attract customers who prioritize reliability, safety, and efficiency.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 47.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 134 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the material lift rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (scissor lifts, boom lifts, forklifts, pallet jacks, vertical mast lifts, material hoists, mobile lift tables, and others), functionality (lifting only, lifting and reach, lifting and carrying), operational features (manual lifts, electric lifts, hydraulic lifts, pneumatic lifts, and self-propelled lifts), lift height (less than 50 feet, 50-100 feet, 100-150 feet, and above 150 feet), end use (construction and infrastructure, aerospace and defence, entertainment, and events, facilities and maintenance, industrial and manufacturing, telecommunication and utilities, transportation and logistics, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

