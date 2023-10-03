VVC Welcomes Steve Looper to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Steve Looper to its Board of Directors. Mr. Looper brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Company's leadership team, with an impressive track record in the oil and gas industry and a commitment to sustainable and innovative energy solutions.



Terrence Martell, Chairman at VVC, expressed his enthusiasm for this new appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Looper to VVC's Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the energy sector and his proven ability to drive profitable ventures make him an invaluable addition to our team."

Steve Looper has a distinguished career in the oil and gas sector, spanning over four decades. He began his journey as an independent oil and gas producer in 1982 and has since demonstrated his capabilities in drilling and operating wells across various states, including Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. His extensive project management experience has taken him to international arenas, where he successfully led initiatives in Botswana, Canada, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Since 1993, Mr. Looper has been deeply involved in the development of large resource plays in West Texas. His most recent focus has been on the Barnett Shale trend, where he achieved remarkable success for his capital providers, delivering rates of return exceeding 100%. Mr. Looper's strategic acumen and dedication to value creation make him an invaluable addition to the VVC Board of Directors.

Currently serving as CEO at Proton Green, Mr. Looper continues to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy industry. His leadership at Proton Green exemplifies his commitment to fostering environmentally responsible energy solutions.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

