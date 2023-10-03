Alignment Healthcare and Instacart Launch Co-branded Medicare Advantage Plans

The first Medicare Advantage plan to offer Instacart as a benefit, Alignment brings food as medicine programs to chronically ill seniors in 13 counties across California and Nevada

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage (MA) company, announced an agreement with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, to offer co-branded MA plans in 2024, making nutritious food more accessible to seniors with chronic illnesses in 13 counties across California and Nevada, pending regulatory approvals.1 The agreement with Alignment is Instacart’s first with a Medicare Advantage plan through the company’s Instacart Health initiative.



According to Alignment’s 2023 Social Threats to Aging Well in America report, two of the top social barriers impacting senior health were food insecurity and lack of transportation access, which makes it difficult to get to a grocery store. In the survey, more than 1 in 11 seniors say struggling to put healthy food on the table causes depression and anxiety.

“Our agreement with Instacart brings nutritious food directly to the doorsteps of our chronically ill members, helping to address two of the biggest hurdles today’s seniors face,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets of Alignment Healthcare, and CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “Knowing some of our members reside in food deserts, opening access to nutritious food is even more important. Instacart Health’s food access and food as medicine programs align with our strong commitment to addressing the holistic health of our seniors to drive positive health outcomes.”

In California, three co-branded plans will be offered for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles, Marin, Orange, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties.2 Eligible Nevadans in Carson City and Clark, Douglas, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties can select the Alignment Health Platinum + Instacart HMO plan.

Members with a qualifying chronic condition who enroll in one of these plans will have access to:

$50 to $100 quarterly grocery allowances through Instacart

A complimentary Instacart+ membership with free delivery on all orders over $35

A live customer support line to assist members while setting up an Instacart account and placing orders

A curated Alignment Health Virtual Storefront on Instacart where members can easily shop Alignment Healthcare’s recommended items

“We recognize seniors face unique challenges, and Instacart helps overcome barriers to access, including mobility and transportation, by delivering groceries and over-the-counter goods directly from the retailers they trust,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president and general manager, Instacart Health. “Food and health are deeply personal, and we believe everyone should have the dignity of choice to shop for nutritious foods and essentials that meet their unique preferences, needs and budgets. Our work with Alignment is designed to give chronically ill seniors greater independence and convenience using the power of Instacart’s technology and leading consumer Marketplace.”

Instacart partners with more than 1,400 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, reaching more than 95% of U.S. households, including 93% of people living in food deserts and nearly 95% of households enrolled in SNAP. The company launched Instacart Health in September 2022 to leverage the power of Instacart’s platform, products and partnerships to increase nutrition security, inspire healthy choices, and scale food as medicine programs across the country.

All Alignment Health Plan members have access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service, a dedicated concierge team available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to answer health-related questions, schedule medical appointments and arrange transportation.

The co-branded plans are part of Alignment’s diverse portfolio of plans that offer a range of benefits and services that all aim to improve health outcomes and lower costs for seniors. Medicare-eligible adults will be able to select a plan during the annual enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2024.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, August 2023 MA State/County Penetration, https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Statistics-Trends-and-Reports/MCRAdvPartDEnrolData/MA-State-County-Penetration

2 Alignment Health Platinum + Instacart (HMO) 008 will be available in Los Angeles and Orange counties; Alignment Health Platinum + Instacart (HMO-POS) 016 will be available in Marin, San Diego and San Francisco counties; Alignment Health AVA + Instacart (HMO-POS) 026 will be available in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties.



