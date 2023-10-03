Super League Announces Preliminary Record Third Quarter 2023 Revenue of Approximately $7 Million, an Increase of 55% Year-over-Year

~ CEO Increases Ownership and Reinforces Confidence in the Company’s Operating Strategy, Growth and Sustainable Market Position ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world's largest digital social platforms, today announced preliminary third quarter revenue grew approximately 55% from the year ago comparable period to a record-breaking quarterly revenue level of approximately $7.0 million.

Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer of Super League, commented, “This notable revenue growth is truly a testament of our ability to win over brands aiming to gain traction with the elusive younger audience with an innovative one-stop-shop for virtual worlds. We continue to deliver step change revenue growth with this achievement of record level third quarter 2023 revenue. While the past few months have been incredibly challenging from a capital markets perspective, we have taken the necessary actions to position Super League for a sustainable future.

Super League is positioned to benefit from multiple factors including the developing experiential gaming market opportunity, our operating strategy fueled by diverse revenue streams and a healthy pipeline of advertising and publishing partnerships. Recently, company insiders including myself have taken the opportunity to further increase our ownership in Super League to capture the value based upon what we view as a meaningful discount of our share price by the market. Additionally, our shareholder approved 1-for-20 reverse stock split has functioned as appropriate to effectively permit Super League to remain in compliance with the Nasdaq for continued listing on the exchange. We appreciate the support of our shareholders through this process and will continue to closely monitor our good standing while focusing on our capital position and growth objectives.

We believe our preliminary third quarter revenue results make it clear that our underlying business strategy is working, and our fundamentals remain strong as we strive to create long-term value for all our constituents.”

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

