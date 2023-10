Ladybug Resource Group Acquires Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd.

TULSA, OK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.; (OTC PINK: LBRG)(“Ladybug” or the “Company”), announces that the company has acquired Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd.. https://growhousenutraceuticals.com .

Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd. is a sports nutrition and nutraceutical supplement company offering supplements for use in Functional Medicine, utilizing sports nutrition and nutraceutical supplements giving a wide variety of products, brands, at affordable prices to its consumer base. Rowhouse Nutraceuticals core product lines are pre-workout supplements and organic supplements that support health and well-being.

Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd. reported revenues of $2.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2022, and revenue growth of $2.4 million through July 30, 2023.

CEO Alan Fetzer stated, "Growhouse, proprietary MACH scaling architecture, customer service, retention, and superior quality products will continue to drive dynamic revenue growth. Ladybug Resource Group acquisition of Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd. and its management team marks a key next step to achieve the best result for our shareholders."

