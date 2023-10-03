Sono-Tek Announces Mid-Year FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Conference Call on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:00am ET

MILTON, NY, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter and mid-year fiscal 2024 financial results, ended August 31, 2023, on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:00 am ET. The financial results press release will be issued before the market opens on October 12, 2023.

Conference Call Date/Time

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:00am ET

Conference Call Dial-in Information

To participate, please call 1 (844) 481-2752 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Sono-Tek call.

Webcast Information

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, Events & Presentations | Sono-Tek or at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JYQ8lLKN

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code #4027026, through October 19, 2023. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website for one year at www.sono-tek.com.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

For more information, contact:

Sono-Tek Corp.

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: (845) 795-2020

info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

Ph: (646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com