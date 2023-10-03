SustainableIT.org Expands Board of Directors and Grows Corporate Membership

Nonprofit Organization’s New Board Members Add Energy and Healthcare Industry Perspectives

REDWOOD CITY, California, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SustainableIT.org, the CIO-led nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing global sustainability through technology leadership, today announced the addition of four new board members:



Gary Ahwah, CTO, Molina Healthcare

Rainer Karcher, Global Head of Sustainability, Allianz Technology

JP Saini, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Shannon Soland, Interim Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, National Grid

These executives join nearly 20 others from well-respected companies including ADP, Teradyne, Rackspace Technology, BNP Paribas, Choice Hotels International, Deloitte, Fidelity Investments, and Telefónica Germany.

“The addition of our newest board members demonstrates the universal appeal of our mission and the work we are doing,” said Ralph Loura, Board Chair of SustainableIT.org. “Not only have they made strong commitments to sustainability, they are excited to help drive IT-led sustainability as an industry-wide initiative.”

In April, the organization launched a corporate membership program that provides many unique benefits for companies whose IT leaders are committed to sustainability. These benefits include an IT sustainability consultation, memberships in communities of practice, practitioner frameworks and tools, virtual roundtables and leadership exchange sessions. Today, corporate members represent a wide variety of enterprises from over 50 companies, including:



PepsiCo

Mastercard

County of Santa Clara (California)

Randstad Digital

San Diego Electric & Gas

Stanford Health Care

University of California San Diego

Anyone interested in learning more about membership in SustainableIT.org should visit https://www.sustainableit.org/membership.

About SustainableIT.org

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Delphix formed SustainableIT.org as a nonstock and nonprofit organization alongside CIOs from leading organizations around the world. SustainableIT.org is initially funded by Delphix (as founder and technical advisor) and by revenue generated from underwriters, alliances partnerships, event sponsorships and other program sponsors, such as research partners. Delphix support will be governed by a Business Management Agreement between Delphix and SustainableIT.org.





For Media: Kathryn Marston mediainquiries@sustainableit.org