LIVESTRONG.com Launches Expert Network

Expert Network to Come to Life with Video Series

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIVESTRONG.com, a health media brand devoted to delivering trusted health, nutrition, and fitness information for all, announced today the launch of its expert network. The expert network will support the existing team of experienced journalists in order to continue to deliver trustworthy, science-backed health information to readers. In this era of medical misinformation, LIVESTRONG.com is recommitting to authority, credibility and safety.



This is an extension of the editorial team’s high standards for the experts interviewed in LIVESTRONG.com articles: experts must be credentialed in the field they are speaking about and free of conflicts of interest to ensure their contributions are credible. As a leading source for fact-based information about preventing and managing medical conditions, LIVESTRONG.com’s expert network helps break down complex and sensitive topics into comprehensible information with a supportive, accessible tone. The diverse team of experts include doctors, nurses, registered dietitians, physical therapists, and certified personal trainers. This carefully curated team is designed to not only provide trustworthy expertise but to help editors gain a better understanding of the unique ways readers arrive at the content, allowing LIVESTRONG.com to provide solutions for everyone - regardless of factors like age, race, income, gender, sexual orientation, or ability.

The review process involves experts reading through articles and providing feedback which may include adding clarity and context, checking the research, updating citations, and reviewing factual claims. Editors implement those recommendations before publishing an article. Then, the article clearly displays the expert’s name in the byline with the label “Reviewed by.”

Launching in tandem with the expert network is a new social media video series featuring LIVESTRONG.com’s experts. The series will begin with videos featuring Angela Holliday-Bell, MD and Brooke Schwartz, LCSW and include many other members of LIVESTRONG.com’s expert network throughout 2024. The video series will answer some of the most common reader questions about sleep, digestion, heart health, mental health, diabetes, aging well, and many more popular health topics.

“We’re proud to be the go-to resource for people looking to live a healthier life through fitness, nutrition, and medical questions,” said Faye McCray, Head of Content, LIVESTRONG.com. “There’s a lot of misinformation on the internet, but readers can rest assured that when they

come to us for health and fitness advice, the information they’ll find will be credible, fact-checked, and easy to understand. We’re here to provide accessible and inclusive information people need.”

In addition to fact-checked and expert-reviewed articles, LIVESTRONG.com has strict guidelines on the research utilized in its content: rarely will readers find studies cited that are published prior to 2015, preliminary research conducted on animals or in petri dishes instead of humans, presented at a conference rather than published in a peer-reviewed journal, or carried out on a small, not representative sample size. LIVESTRONG.com does not cite research that is published in predatory or questionable journals, shows clear signs of conflict of interest or is untrustworthy or problematic in any other way.

To learn more about LIVESTRONG.com’s expert network, visit https://www.livestrong.com/meet-our-experts/ .

About LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com is a digital health and fitness brand devoted to helping readers get fit, eat better, and live well. With a network of experts in fitness, nutrition, and health, LIVESTRONG.com is the premier destination and action-oriented community for people who want to become their best selves – physically, mentally, and emotionally. For more information, visit www.LIVESTRONG.com .

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , Hunker , LIVESTRONG.com, and OnlyInYourState . World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Also known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .

Media Contact

Susan Turner

Senior Director, PR

Susan.Turner@worldofgoodbrands.com