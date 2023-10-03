BairesDev Selected as Finalist in the Women in IT Awards: A Recognition of Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

The nearshore unicorn was placed in the Top 3 DEI Initiatives of the Year by Diversity Q for its allocation algorithm that finds the best talent available regardless of their cultural background.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev ®, a nearshore software outsourcing company, was selected as a finalist in the Women in IT Awards USA 2023 , organized by Diversity Q, in the DEI Initiative of the Year category. The unicorn was placed in the Top 3 for its groundbreaking allocation algorithm, emphasizing talent acquisition based on merit rather than background.



The company prides itself on a diverse, multicultural workforce of over 4,000 experienced professionals across 50 countries. With a stringent selection process, the company ensures the integration of only the best-performing talent, securing less than 1% of the total 1.5 million yearly applicants.

Faced with the increasing demand to allocate the right talent efficiently, BairesDev, with a continuous improvement mindset, introduced a proprietary AI genetic algorithm . This algorithm ensures optimal resource allocation by considering numerous variables from the company's vast talent pool. In doing so, the risk of bias in manual assignments is mitigated through the precise evaluation of candidates based on the profiles and skills required for specific client needs.

"We are honored to be recognized by Diversity Q for our innovative approach to hiring. By harnessing the power of AI, we implemented a bias-free recruitment process where tech professionals are evaluated based on their skills, experience, and fit," says Nacho De Marco, BairesDev's CEO and co-founder. "BairesDev's commitment to tapping into global talent has shaped the creation of multicultural, diverse teams, which is the driving force behind our innovative software solutions."

Currently, the model efficiently fills over 88% of openings by hiring and correctly allocating the top professionals across various technologies. The resultant fast ramp-up and high-quality solutions have significantly contributed to the company's growth strategy, maintaining an exceptional customer satisfaction score of 9.1/10.

BairesDev continues to set industry standards by fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment while pioneering technological advancements to meet evolving client needs effectively.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey. The company's approach centers on understanding before action, offering tailored solutions: dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.

Contact:

press@bairesdev.com