Canada Plastics Pact welcomes three new stakeholders focused on advancing innovative solutions for plastic packaging

OTTAWA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is pleased to welcome Omnia Packaging Inc., BASF Canada, and NSF to its expanding network of more than 95 Partners in Q3 of 2023.



Omnia Packaging Inc. joins as a Signatory Partner

Omnia Packaging Inc. , a Canadian subsidiary of Sunino Group, is an innovative food packager specialized in injection plastic production producing exclusively recyclable polypropylene (PP) plastic packaging. They are committed to collaborating with other PP producers in Canada to increase recycling efforts.

NSF joins as an Implementation Partner

NSF is a leading global public health and safety organization that helps companies responsibly manage their materials at the corporate, facility, product, and supply chain levels with customized solutions. They are committed to helping CPP Partners operate more responsibly through better materials management.

BASF Canada joins as a Knowledge Partner

BASF Canada is a global industry leader with a portfolio that ranges from industrial solutions, nutrition and car, agricultural solutions, and oil and gas. BASF is focused on advancing sustainability and driving a circular economy by taking actions, such as designing materials for circularity, developing solutions that improve or enable recycling, and establishing product-specific recycling loops. They are committed to sharing professional, technical, and commercial systems knowledge to support CPP's advancement on its Roadmap and collaborate on programming, standards, policies, and innovative solutions to further their commitment to plastics circularity.

"We are excited to welcome these new stakeholders to the Pact, each contributing unique perspectives to the plastics value chain," said Cher Mereweather, Managing Director at the CPP. "Our collective commitment to advancing solutions to achieving a circular economy for plastics is strengthened by their involvement."

Since the CPP launched in January 2021, various initiatives have been underway to address the opportunities and challenges to enacting systems change, such as the formation of nine working groups that bring together the key stakeholders to tackle the pressing issues around plastic waste and pollution.

The CPP's guidance documents, driven by the collective expertise of its working groups, are a critical tool in supporting stakeholders to implement circular economy principles in their operations, by sharing knowledge and innovative solutions. Most recently, the CPP is proud to have released its 5-year Roadmap (2023-2027) for Advancing Flexible Plastic Packaging in Canada . It’s designed for stakeholders across Canada, including manufacturers, producers and brand owners, retailers, stewardship agencies, recyclers, and governments, to work together on clear and practical objectives.

Building upon these achievements, the CPP is gearing up to release more outputs from its working groups in the coming months, including a guidance document to support the elimination of unnecessary and problematic plastics, a recycled content guide, and a guide on compostable packaging.

Resources:

Media inquiries:

To arrange an interview, please contact:

Moojan Haidari, Communications Manager

mhaidari@plasticspact.ca

About the Canada Plastics Pact

The Canada Plastics Pact is spearheading Canada's response to the escalating plastic crisis.

We exist to eliminate plastic waste by accelerating and scaling the solutions that will keep plastics in the economy and out of people, animals and the environment.

Through fostering innovation and collaboration, our 95+ Partners from across the plastics value chain are taking meaningful steps to eliminate unnecessary and problematic plastics, redesign packaging and bolster their usage of recycled plastic.