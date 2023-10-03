Power Inverter Market Expected to Reach $112.7 Billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 5.2%

Power Inverter Market Insight

Power Inverter Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2031

The increase in demand for electric vehicles and the increase in focus on renewable energy industries are the key factors boosting the Power inverter market growth.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Power Inverter Market by Type (Less than 5 KW, 5 KW to 100 KW, 100 KW to 500 KW, More than 500 KW), by Application (Motor Drives, Wind Turbines, Rail Traction, Electric Vehicle, UPS, Solar PV, Others), by End Use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial, Utility): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The power inverter market size was valued at $68.2 billion in 2021, and the power inverter industry is estimated to reach $112.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12443

An electric circuit that converts direct current to alternating current is known as a power inverter. The frequency, power, input, and output depend on the design of the electric circuit. As compared to the generator, the power inverter is the low-cost operator and is convenient for the usage of change-over switches. Because of these characteristics, power inverters are used in many tools, electric products, and many household appliances. As per consumer needs, power inverters are available in many types and power ranges. Power inverters are used in residential, commercial, and industrial usage. The application of a power inverter is a motor drive, rail traction, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and solar PV.

Increasing utilization of many electronic gadgets such as laptops, refrigerators, air conditioners, and televisions how increased the demand for uninterrupted power supply, and this will boost the growth of the power inverter market. Schools, corporate offices, and commercial places have a high demand for uninterrupted power supply hence there is an increase in demand for power inverters as an alternate backup solution. In addition, the increase in rural electrification and urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region stimulates the growth of the power inverter market. Furthermore, the presence of a gradual shift from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles in the transportation sector has increased the demand for electric motors which has a positive impact on the power inverter market growth.

The rise in the utilization of renewable energy resources such as solar and wind power has led to an increase in demand for various electronic equipment used in the construction of renewable power plants. The increase in awareness among the people regarding the environment has a significant impact on the development of renewable energy resources, as we can see there is a gradual increase in investment toward the construction of solar and wind power plants across the globe. In addition, most of the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Germany, China, India, the UK, and others, have taken initiatives to move toward zero carbon emission by 2050. The above-mentioned initiatives and investments have boosted the demand for the power inverter market opportunities.

The high-voltage functioning of power inverters might possibly pose a fire danger. Equipment that isn't rated for the necessary current may heat up to the point where it melts or catches fire. The battery's combustible component may be set on fire utilizing the stored energy. The demand for electric vehicles has significantly increased in developing countries like India in recent years, especially in 2021–2022. However, there is a lack of infrastructure and knowledge about the use of electric vehicles, which has led to severe fire threats. Despite an increase in the usage of power inverters in the transportation industry, power production, and several other industries, there are still obstacles that would hinder the market's expansion.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12443

In May 2021, Robert Bosch, in association with Porsche and Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Micro integration (Fraunhofer IZM) in Berlin, announced a new project aimed at increasing the range of electric vehicles (EVs) by enhancing the performance of power inverters in vehicles. In May 2022, Toyota Group revealed plans to invest $624 million in India to manufacture electric vehicle components. The presence of the above-mentioned trends and investments for the development of electric vehicles have a significant impact on the development of the power inverter market.

The global power inverter market forecast is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into less than 5 KW, 5 KW to 100 KW, 100 KW to 500 KW, and more than 500 KW. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into motor drives, wind turbines, rail traction, electric vehicles, UPS, solar PV, and others. In addition, on the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial, and utility. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Asia-Pacific Europe, and LAMEA.

Competitive Analysis:

The Power Inverter industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Power Inverter market include,

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Omron Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Systems Corporation

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

SolarEdge Technologies

SMA Solar Technology ag

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

The 5 KW to 100 KW segment dominates the global power inverter market. 5 KW to 100 KW power inverters are primarily used in electric vehicles, and rail traction. An Electric car requires around 30 KW of energy to drive around 100 miles, hence the electric vehicles launched in 2022 provide around 400 miles which require about 100 KW of electricity. The utilization of 100 KW of electricity in electric vehicles will boost the demand for power inverters.

The motor drives segment dominates the global Power inverter market. Motor drives refer to a drive used to control a motor and therefore, gets interchanged with VFD or VSD. A Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) or Variable Speed Drive (VSD) describes the electronic portion of the system that controls the speed of the motor. More generally, the term drive describes equipment used to control the speed of machinery.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12443

The utility segment dominates the global power inverter market. Utilities have gained importance in solar power generation for feeding main grid sources and also in off-grid connections in remote and rural areas. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for power inverters in utility-scale solar and wind power projects.

North America segment dominated the global Power inverter market. North America represents one of the largest markets for power inverters accounting for several initiatives for energy conservation by switching to sustainable energy sources. In addition to this, various regulatory measures, in order to reduce the carbon footprints have boosted the sales of power inverters in the region. Increasing infrastructural advancements across the region will continue to spur demand in the upcoming years.

Key findings of the study

1. As per power inverter market analysis, region-wise, North America holds a dominant position in 2021 and will continue to maintain the lead over the forecast period.

2. By type, 5 KW to 100 KW segment for the largest power inverter market share in 2021.

3. By application, the motor drives segment was the leading segment in 2021.

4. By end use, the utility segment for the largest market share in 2021.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.