Cathy Coleman Coaching & Training to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is your workplace stressful and negatively affecting your mental health? Do you wake up in the morning finding it difficult to get out of bed or feel that your workplace is the last place you’d like to go today? These are indicators that you may not be in the best job/career for you. Poor leadership styles, work environment, difficult relationships and just a bad fit, can impact your work life and your personal life negatively. That’s why positive leadership and employee empowerment is critical in building a culture of respect to help employees feel supported and encouraged. Only when leaders foster a healthy environment can individuals bring their best into the world and feel inspired, productive, and empowered both at home and at work.

Cathy Coleman, a highly sought after Career and Executive coach is all too familiar with how draining, tough, demanding, and rewarding the corporate world can be. After spending many years in the corporate world, eight years ago she decided to leave and follow her dreams to become a coach with a strong focus on leadership and personal development. Her objective and mission is to be a perspective changer, everything you want is available when you adjust your perspective and receive tools that help get you there. That’s why Cathy maintains a firm commitment in aligning her coaching with Emotional Fitness; the benefits are self-awareness, resilience, and confidence. In this way you can create cohesive teams (at work and at home) where everyone feels heard and appreciated!

Coaching is a way to cultivate Emotional growth and stability; Cathy is also certified in the strategies of Japanese Psychology; a Natural Approach to Mental Wellness. She describes how there are four fundamental parts to Japanese Psychology which are Acceptance, Coexisting with Unpleasant Feelings, Attention and Self-reflection and how to put it all into practice. The result is personal empowerment like you’ve never known.

Another strategy she uses is StrengthsFinder, an evidence- based tool to help her clients understand their strengths and learn how to tap into their natural innate talents to unlock extraordinary potential.

Cathy emphasizes how emotional fitness is central to everything she does including in her coaching work. By being emotionally fit she helps people to become the very best version of themselves. To be emotionally fit means being more deeply connected to your purpose; aligned with your values and embracing what lights you up. This self-care is important so you become a healthier, enlightened, more self-aware version of YOU.

Cathy has this advice for leaders as well: It’s important to have a healthy positive mindset because negative energy perpetuates itself and when we put out negative energy we manifest more of the same. This is not what you want others to see in you as a leader.

Her career coaching is something she says “she does differently than other career coaches.” It’s really a three-part system where she identifies and coaches’ one’s innate talent, and blends that with strong areas of interest (through the Strong Interest Inventory assessment) and adds Emotional Fitness (because change isn’t easy for everyone) so you will find a career you love. When you choose the right environment for your areas of interest and use your strengths/talents daily; the sky is the limit!

With her warm, practical, skillful approach Cathy is a pro at what she does in bringing you to aha moments of self-discovery. Working with Cathy is a game changer, you will be surprised by what you can accomplish when you work with her! See more of Cathy in her interview with Jim Masters and open up a new door of possibilities!

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno