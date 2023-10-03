PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 3, 2023 With Big Project Looming, Robin Pushes Incentives for Location Filming in Philippines Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla pushed Tuesday for incentives for foreign filmmakers doing location shooting in the Philippines, especially with a big Hollywood movie project looming. At the 2024 budget hearing of the Department of Tourism, Padilla said the Philippines must not waste the opportunity of the movie "Epic Proposal" that he said has a budget of $40 million. "Meron tayong kausap na Korean production na pupunta dito... Kausap namin sila ito i-shoot sana sa Pilipinas at mga bida nila mga sikat na actor (We are talking to a Korean production that will come here. They want to shoot in the Philippines. The movie has famous actors)," he said, noting the actors include Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and Gemma Chan ("Crazy Rich Asians.") "Na-inspire uli ang writer at producer dahil nakapunta sila sa magandang lugar sa Pilipinas. Nais nila makapag-shooting dito at ipakita ang magagandang lugar na nakita nila. Ang hinihingi nila sana sa ating gobyerno mabigyan sila ng ganitong klaseng rebate (The writer and producer were inspired by the beautiful sights of the Philippines, and want to shoot here so they can feature our attractions. They are asking that the government give them a rebate)," he said. He said author Kevin Kwan and screenwriter Aaron Goldberg want to feature the beauty of the Philippines and the "warmth and spirit" of the Filipino people after visiting Palwan in 2017. If the project pushes through in the Philippines, he said local businesses in the provinces where the location shootings will take place will benefit greatly, while the Philippines will get publicity from the actors who will post about the attractions on their social media accounts. Padilla said he is ready to coordinate with the DOT on this. "Handa akong i-present sa inyo para magkaroon ng bagong ekonomiya sa larangan ng film production at naninwala akong napakalaking hudyat nito pagtulak sa ating turismo mabuksan uli (I am ready to present this to you so the film production industry as well as tourism will be revitalized)," he said. Padilla noted the Philippines' neighbors in Southeast Asia like Thailand already provide such incentives such as cash rebates for film producers who will do location shoots. He said it is sad that "The Beach" (2000) was based on the writer's inspiration from the beauty of Palawan, as it was filmed in Thailand because the Philippines had no such incentive. Meanwhile, Padilla pushed for the promotion by the DOT of beaches in Tawi-Tawi and Sulu, which he said are now "terrorist-free". Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco replied they want to revitalize film tourism in the Philippines, and are coordinating with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) for this. Robin, Isinulong ang Insentibo Para Gumawa ng Pelikula sa Pilipinas Isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Martes ang mga insentibo para sa dayuhan na gumawa ng pelikula sa mga magagandang lugar sa Pilipinas, lalo na't binubuo ngayon ang isang malaking proyekto ang Hollywood. Sa pagdinig ng 2024 budget ng Department of Tourism, iginiit ni Padilla na huwag masayang ang pagkakataon na dulot ng gagawing pelikula na "Epic Proposal" na may budget na $40 milyon. "Meron tayong kausap na Korean production na pupunta dito... Kausap namin sila ito i-shoot sana sa Pilipinas at mga bida nila mga sikat na actor," aniya. Kasama sa mga artista rito, ayon sa kanya, ay sina Chris Pratt ng "Guardians of the Galaxy" at Gemma Chan ng "Crazy Rich Asians." "Na-inspire uli ang writer at producer dahil nakapunta sila sa magandang lugar sa Pilipinas. Nais nila makapag-shooting dito at ipakita ang magagandang lugar na nakita nila. Ang hinihingi nila sana sa ating gobyerno mabigyan sila ng ganitong klaseng rebate," ayon kay Padilla. Ipinunto ni Padilla na balak ni author Kevin Kwan at screenwriter Aaron Goldberg na ipakita ang ganda ng Pilipinas at ang "warmth and spirit" ng mga Pilipino matapos pumunta sa Palawan noong 2017. Kung natuloy ang proyekto, aniya, makikinabang ang mga negosyo sa probinsya na kasama sa location shooting, samantalang magkakaroon ng magandang publisidad ang Pilipinas kung i-feature ng mga artista sa kanilang mga social media ang mga lokasyon sa Pilipinas. Handa si Padilla makipagugnayan sa DOT para rito. "Handa akong i-present sa inyo para magkaroon ng bagong ekonomiya sa larangan ng film production at naninwala akong napakalaking hudyat nito pagtulak sa ating turismo mabuksan uli," aniya. Ayon sa mambabatas, may magagandang incentive din ang kapitbahay ng Pilipinas sa Southeast Asia tulad ng Thailand, katulad ang cash rebate sa film producer na gagawa ng location shoot. Ikinalungkot niya na ang "The Beach" noong 2000 ay base sa pagsulat ng na-inspire sa ganda ng Palawan, nguni't ginawa ito sa Thailand dahil walang insentibo noon ang Pilipinas. Samantala, isinulong din ni Padilla ang pag-promote ng DOT sa beaches sa Tawi-Tawi at Sulu, na ngayo'y "terrorist-free" na. Tugon ni Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, nais nilang palaguin ang film tourism sa Pilipinas, kung kaya't nakikipagugnayan ang DOT at Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) para rito. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRgOoPbGiG8