Ohmyhome Announces Partnership to Bring Southeast Asia Properties Globally and Connect International Properties with eMediaLinks, An Exclusive Partner with House.sina in North America and Weibo North America

Singapore, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH, “Ohmyhome”, “the Company”), a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes, is pleased to announce a partnership with eMediaLinks , a Bellevue, Washington-based global real estate marketing company who has an exclusive partnership with house.sina.com in North America and with the North America division of Weibo , one of the largest social networks in the Mandarin-speaking community globally, with 599 million monthly active users and 258 million average daily active users as of June 2023.



According to the U.S. Department of States, there are more than 4,500 U.S. companies registered in Singapore and the United States is the largest foreign investor in Singapore, with about $270 billion in direct investments. The bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) with Singapore has also made Singapore the US’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, supporting approximately 215,000 American jobs.

This Partnership enables Ohmyhome to market properties and investment opportunities in Southeast Asia to a vast audience of interested buyers through house.sina.com and Weibo North America. The Partnership further connects Ohmyhome to the global stage and allows its customers to explore properties in the USA, and allows homeowners and agents from the US to market to potential Singapore buyers.

The international portal is now live and accessible via: http://sinaweiborealestate.com/ohmyhome-north-America/

Rhonda Wong, CEO of Ohmyhome, said “With the ever changing geopolitical dynamics and shifting of global supply chain, we are seeing increasing interests from customers looking to move their businesses and homes outside of their home country in the post-pandemic world. As Southeast Asia continues to be a hotspot for business and investment, we are proud to partner with eMediaLinks and Weibo North America, a leading social media network amongst the Mandarin-speaking users globally, to accelerate demand and boost business opportunities for Ohmyhome. For customers who are interested in properties in Singapore, and Malaysia, you will be serviced by our experienced and dedicated team to help you through a seamless experience from the start to the end of your property purchase or investments.”

This partnership is expected to contribute to Ohmyhome’s sales revenue in Singapore’s private residential segment. Revenue per transaction in the private market is significantly larger than in the HDB market, and therefore is expected to contribute to revenue growth and accelerate the company’s path to profitability.

Matt Bonds, Founder and CEO of eMediaLinks shared “As Southeast Asia continues to be a hotspot for business and investment, we are proud to partner with Ohmyhome, the leading property transactions technology SuperApp in SouthEast Asia, to accelerate property demand in the USA. Our customers who are interested in properties in SouthEast Asia can now be serviced by an experienced and dedicated company from the start to the end of their property purchase and investments.”

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 14,500 properties. It is also the highest-rated property transaction platform, with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in the US in 2023 and the first women-only founded Proptech company listed in the US.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to property-related services and to becoming the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

For more information, visit: https://ohmyhome.com/en-sg/

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on its platform. To support the mobile format, Weibo has developed and has been continuously refining its social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables its customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

