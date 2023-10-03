Bitfarms to Participate in the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference October 12

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF ), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, announced that management will be participating in the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference held on October 12 in Jupiter, FL.



Event: Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference Date: October 12, 2023 Location: Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, 122 Soundings Ave, Jupiter, FL 33477 Presentation: 12:00 PM ET, October 12, 2023 Webcast – Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

For additional information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting on October 12, please contact your institutional sales representative or Bitfarms’ IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 11 farms located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

