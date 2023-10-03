Bitfarms to Participate in the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference October 12
TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, announced that management will be participating in the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference held on October 12 in Jupiter, FL.
|Event:
|Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference
|Date:
|October 12, 2023
|Location:
|Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place,
|122 Soundings Ave, Jupiter, FL 33477
|Presentation:
|12:00 PM ET, October 12, 2023
|Webcast – Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference
For additional information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting on October 12, please contact your institutional sales representative or Bitfarms’ IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.
About Bitfarms Ltd.
Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.
Bitfarms currently has 11 farms located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.
To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:
