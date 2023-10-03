First Wave BioPharma CEO James Sapirstein to Present at the 2023 Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, will give a presentation at the 2023 Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference taking place October 12, 2023, in New York City.

In addition to the presentation, members of the First Wave BioPharma management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors at the conference, showcasing the company’s business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

Details of the presentation are as follows:



Event: 2023 Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 2023; 8:15 a.m. EDT Location: The Yale Club, New York City

The Tap Room – 3rd Floor





About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple Phase 2 clinical stage programs built around three proprietary technologies – capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist which First Wave will pursue for gastrointestinal (GI) indications; the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-inflammatory properties for patients with inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

