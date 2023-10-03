Submit Release
MEDIA ALERT: Elected Leaders to Talk Teacher Recruitment and Retention Crisis on World Teachers’ Day

OTTAWA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) welcomes Members of Parliament (MPs) and education stakeholders to its World Teachers’ Day town hall event in Ottawa, “The Empty Classroom: Challenges and Solutions to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Crisis.

This celebration of the teaching profession will include a panel discussion, moderated by CTF/FCE President Heidi Yetman. The panel will be a unique opportunity for MPs and education stakeholders to listen to teachers’ voices, address their questions, and share possible approaches and strategies to improve working conditions and thereby address recruitment and retention challenges facing Canada’s entire education community.

Q & A will follow the panel discussion.

Speakers include:

  • Martin Shields, MP for Bow River
  • Jenica Atwin, MP for Fredericton
  • Niki Ashton, MP for Churchill–Keewatinook Aski
  • Kristina Salciccioli, Department Head - Cathedral High School, Hamilton, Ontario and Instructor and Ph. D Candidate - Faculty of Education, Brock University
  • Carol Sarich, President of the Canadian Association of Principals

Date

October 5, 2023

Time

5:30 p.m. ET

Location

The event will be held in person at La Nouvelle Scène Gilles Desjardins, 333 King Edward Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The town hall will also be livestreamed via Zoom (The Zoom link will be shared with registered participants two days prior to the event). A recording of the event will be available after.

Bilingual Event: This event will be conducted in both English and French with simultaneous interpretation.

Registration: Media must register for the event in advance through the event webpage.

About the CTF/FCE

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 365,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 32-million educators.

Media contact

Nika Quintao, Director of Public Affairs
Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE)
nquintao@ctf-fce.ca
Mobile: 613-606-7809


Primary Logo

