Regeneron and Intellia Announce Expanded Research Collaboration to Develop CRISPR-Based Therapies for the Treatment of Neurological and Muscular Diseases

Collaboration combines Intellia’s leading genome editing platform, including its proprietary Nme2Cas9 technology, with Regeneron’s proprietary antibody-targeted viral vector delivery technologies to jointly advance in vivo programs outside of the liver for neurological and muscular diseases

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) today announced an expanded research collaboration to develop additional in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapies focused on neurological and muscular diseases. This builds on the success of the companies’ existing collaboration and continues to combine both companies’ deep biology and technology expertise. The collaboration will leverage Regeneron’s proprietary antibody-targeted adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors and delivery systems and Intellia’s proprietary Nme2 CRISPR/Cas9 (Nme2Cas9) systems adapted for viral vector delivery and designed to precisely modify a target gene.

“To date, the widespread use of genetic medicines has generally been limited by the inability to deliver a genetic payload to cells of interest in the body beyond the liver. This expansion of our longstanding and productive collaboration with Intellia is taking advantage of new technology and innovations to unlock these opportunities,” said Aris Baras, M.D., Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Regeneron Genetic Medicines.

“Regeneron has invented and preclinically validated a proprietary antibody-directed AAV approach that builds on our decades of experience in antibodies and newly developed AAV capsid engineering technologies to deliver innovative payloads across many targeted tissue types and disease settings. We’re excited to put this approach to the test in combination with Intellia’s industry-leading gene editing systems, in hopes of generating important new medicines for people with serious neurological and muscular diseases,” said Christos Kyratsous, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research, and Co-Head of Regeneron Genetic Medicines.

“We are excited to expand our successful collaboration with Regeneron to now accelerate the development of CRISPR-based therapies outside of the liver for the treatment of neurological and muscular diseases with significant unmet need,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “At Intellia, we are continuously innovating our editing and delivery solutions to realize the full potential of CRISPR gene editing as a new therapeutic modality. This collaboration is representative of our long-standing belief that the most groundbreaking solutions will come from selecting the best tools for each individual application, all of which are enabled by our industry-leading genome editing toolbox.”

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, the companies will initially research two in vivo non-liver targets. Intellia will lead the design of the editing methodology and Regeneron will lead the design of the targeted viral vector delivery approach. Each company will have the opportunity to lead potential development and commercialization of product candidates for one target, and the company that is not leading development and commercialization will have the option to enter into a co-development and co-commercialization agreement for the target.

About Regeneron

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops, and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 35 years by physician-scientists, Regeneron’s unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in Regeneron's laboratories. Regeneron's medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about Regeneron, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company’s in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com. Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @intelliatx.

