RemoteBridge Set to Showcase Award-Winning Immersive 3D Platform at HR Technology Conference & Exposition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: RemoteBridge , the immersive 3D platform helping HR and TA leaders build and connect remote teams WHAT: Will participate in the upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition. WHEN: The expo floor will be open Tuesday, October 10 – Thursday, October 12, 2023. WHERE: Mandalay Bay

3950 Las Vegas Boulevard S

Las Vegas, Nev.



Visit RemoteBridge in Booth No. 7102.

DETAILS:

For remote, hybrid and otherwise dispersed teams, navigating talent acquisition and human resources remains fraught. Stress remains high, engagement is low, and outdated processes need a refresh. The browser-based, immersive 3D RemoteBridge platform addresses these issues and more, helping HR and TA leaders deliver experiences virtually – with goggles or downloads.

Recently named a 2023 Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, RemoteBridge will attend this year’s conference, exhibiting in Booth No. 7102. RemoteBridge’s immersive 3D platform includes solutions for virtual recruiting, onboarding, team building, learning and events, making it easy to connect with candidates and employees anywhere. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the company’s booth to meet the team and see RemoteBridge in action.

For event information, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About RemoteBridge

HR, talent acquisition and business leaders rely on RemoteBridge to connect and help build great organizations. The patent-pending RemoteBridge platform is browser-based, so no goggles are required, and is used by some of the world’s leading brands for virtual recruiting, onboarding and team building. Through immersive 3D, RemoteBridge is bringing joy to the global workforce, one backflip at a time. Learn more at remotebridge.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 x 703 kate@devonpr.com